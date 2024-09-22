It's Almost Too Easy To Transform Pesto Into Salad Dressing

Originating in Genoa, Italy, pesto is one of the world's most popular pasta sauces. The official recipe (yes, there's an official one) calls for basil, pine nuts, Parmesan cheese, Pecorino Sardo cheese, garlic, coarse salt, and extra-virgin olive oil. It's fairly easy to make and it only takes about five minutes, but it's also available in pretty much any supermarket in the U.S. (Though the cool thing about making your own is that you can make it nut-free, and not worry about allergies.)

As much as we love a fresh, vegetal batch of pesto, the other side of that coin is that it usually only lasts around three days after it's open before it starts losing its flavor. Instead of throwing away the sauce toward the end of that window, you can repurpose it into a delicious salad dressing.

You're not alone if you've never tried — or heard of— this sauce, which is part of what makes it exciting. Who doesn't love getting to try something new, or dazzling dinner guests with an unexpected twist on a familiar ingredient? But, a word of warning: If you serve this, you'll likely have everyone trying to bend your ear for the recipe.