Here's How Long That Open Jar Of Pesto Will Last

There is serious flavor in the sauce from Genoa, Italy called pesto. Sweet basil, garlic, creamy pine nuts, salty parmesan, and grassy olive oil combine to make a condiment that tastes great on almost everything it touches. A little of it goes a long way, so for one dish you might only use a small portion of a newly opened jar. And, like all the best jarred sauces, pesto needs to be refrigerated once it's opened. But just how quickly should you finish the jar before it goes bad? It turns out, pretty quickly.

Once opened, you have about three days to enjoy jarred pesto sauce at its best flavor, as long as your fridge is set to a safe temperature (40 degrees Fahrenheit or below), and the jar of pesto hasn't reached or passed its expiration date. It's fine to eat a couple of days after that, but you may notice that it's not as great as it was when you first opened and used the sauce. As with most jarred products that have been pressurized and sealed, oxygen is the enemy, so as soon as you open a jar of pesto sauce, it begins to decline. After a few days, it may start to turn brown which can also affect its flavor. To battle this, top the remaining contents with a shallow layer of olive oil to keep air at bay. You should still use the pesto within a handful of days, but this should help it maintain its color.

