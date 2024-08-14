Your Microwave Is The Key To Faster Poached Eggs

Chefs offer the everyday home cooks tons of tips for how to poach eggs, but the process — deceptively simple, yet so difficult to master — can still be outstandingly frustrating, especially if you're in a hurry. Who has time to stand over the stove, stirring the water and waiting for it to come up to temp, hoping that the egg will somehow not break this time? As it turns out, there is a way to poach eggs that is much faster and easier: Let your microwave do all the leg work.

Advertisement

Just pour a little bit of water into a mug or a glass measuring cup (make sure it's microwave-safe!), then zap in the microwave until the water is hot, but not boiling. You'll then crack your egg into the water, poke the yolk with a toothpick, and seal some plastic wrap on top of the egg-poaching vessel.

After giving it another whirl in the microwave for about 30 seconds, you should have one perfectly poached egg, which you can carefully transfer to a paper towel to dry before hitting it with salt and pepper (or perhaps some MSG, which also goes great with scrambles). Add it to your toast or asparagus for breakfast or a side, or you could repeat this method for one or two more eggs and serve them up with a hearty, and now upscale, salad. Wow, fancy!

Advertisement