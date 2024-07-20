This Underrated Seasoning Will Take Scrambled Eggs To The Next Level

Scrambled eggs are one of those simple dishes that are deceptively difficult to make perfectly, due in large part to the fact that they're so easy to overcook. Once you have the technique down pat, though, you can start branching out with how you season them. Salt and pepper, obviously. Fresh parsley, thyme from your herb garden, or even sage are delightful as garnishes. But have you ever considered adding MSG?

MSG, which stands for monosodium glutamate, is a much-maligned seasoning that people most often recognize from Chinese food — or sometimes, recognize by its absence from Chinese food, with many Chinese restaurants in the U.S. featuring a "No MSG" label on their menus. However, this flavor enhancer, which comes in the form of sprinkle-able crystals, will seriously kick up your eggs to a different hemisphere.

You can mix it with salt, using 1 part MSG per 2 parts salt. Scramble your eggs as you normally do, and when you go in for that first bite, prepare yourself for an umami bomb of rich, deep flavor.