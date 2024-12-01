Canned Beans You Should Always Have In Your Pantry
Canned beans might not sound like the next best thing to hoard in your pantry, but actually, they are one of the best types of food you can buy. Canned beans are chock-full of nutrients and can keep you fuller for longer. What's more is that depending on the brand and type, canned beans are often — though not always — gluten-free, vegetarian-friendly, and low in fat.
That said, there are some qualms with stocking up on beans, and those are knowing which types to buy, how they can benefit your health, and how to use them when stirring up your next dish. We are putting an end to this mystery and revealing the types of beans you should consider loading up on the next time you want to replenish your pantry stash. From commonplace varieties to more unknown grabs, we have got the details you need to step up your bean game. Settle in as we unveil the canned beans we believe you should always have in your pantry, and how they can totally help you with all of your cooking needs.
Lentils
In America, lentils are one of the most downplayed yet nutritious food offerings out there. Despite being unpopular, canned lentils are an easy way to bulk up meals and add extra goodness to your diet. They come in many varieties, usually categorized by color, such as green and black. Choose from traditional or organic brands, like these no-salt-added Westbrae Organic Black Lentils and others.
As far as the benefits that canned lentils provide, expect to get 25% or more protein and plenty of iron in each serving, which is great news for those following meatless diets. Lentils also contain a heaping healthy dose of polyphenols, which can work to prevent cancer cell growth thanks to their powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.
If those aren't enough reasons to eat canned lentils, consider the fact that, unlike raw lentils, you will not have to take the extra step of sorting through them nor spend time cooking them until soft and tender. Simply toss them as is into any dish that could use an extra oomph. You could even swap canned lentils for fresh ones in recipes like these easy spiced lentils, which utilize yummy ingredients like turmeric, garam masala, broth, tomato sauce, and ginger.
Black beans
Canned black beans are another common type of bean found in Mexican cuisine, although these have many uses outside your standard Latin fare. Use black beans to lift you out of a slump by adding them to easy meals, including these black bean brownies, nachos, or as a part of a black bean burger recipe. Do not forget about the health benefits: Black beans contain the antioxidants, fiber, and protein needed to boost nutrition.
When choosing the kind of canned black beans to keep in your pantry, be sure to research the types of black beans that are worth buying and those you should avoid. While there are plenty of healthy selections out there, some canned black bean types may contain more sodium, sugar, and additives than others. Goya Food Black Beans are a great option containing only black beans, water, and salt, as are several other store-bought canned black bean varieties. Take the time to read the label and explore your options based on your culinary and nutritional needs.
Pinto beans
Pinto beans boast of several nutritional benefits, making them one of the many canned beans we believe you should always have in your pantry. Canned pintos are loaded with nutrients, with only 1 cup providing a hefty amount of protein, magnesium, iron, and potassium.
Canned pinto beans can be used in various recipes, making them tasty and versatile. For instance, try combining a couple cans of pinto beans with spices and cooked onion to make a delicious refried beans recipe. You can also use canned pinto beans to replace dry ones in any recipe, but keep in mind that these beans are already cooked — cooking them any further may turn them into unrecognizable and unappetizing mush. We found these 365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Pinto Beans and were impressed by their overall value and minimal ingredients.
Soy beans
Though less common in American cuisine than many of the other bean types, canned soybeans have plenty of advantages and can be added to foods in more than one way. A key benefit of adding canned soybeans to your bean collection is their protein-rich composition. In fact, soybeans are seen as one of the single best plant-derived sources of protein. Additionally, soybeans contain a good amount of fiber and are also low on the glycemic index scale. They have even been known to improve bone health, lower cancer risks, and help alleviate menopausal symptoms.
At this point, you likely see the benefit of adding canned soybeans to your diet, but may still be at a loss for what recipes to include them in. Give it a go by tossing a few high-quality black soybeans, like these Eden Organic Black Beans, into your next homemade stir-fry recipe, or try them in a soup or salad. These beans might not be as intuitive of an ingredient as the others, but they are certainly worth trying, especially considering their health benefits.
Kidney beans
Keeping a can of kidney beans in your pantry gives you instant access to tantalizing recipes and nutrition. Like most beans on the list, kidney beans are packed with fiber and protein. When purchased in a can, you will find at least two different varieties, including dark red kidney beans (like Joan of Arc Dark Red Kidney Beans) and light-red kidney beans (such as Bush's Light Red Kidney Beans). Keep in mind that though both light and dark kidney beans tend to be quite firm when compared to other beans on the list, light kidney beans are usually softer than the darker varieties.
So, what dishes can you use canned kidney beans in? For starters, kidney beans are one of the best types of beans to put in chili because their firm texture is more resistant to turning to mush when using low and slow cooking methods. Moreover, kidney beans are often the star of the show in recipes like red beans and rice, as they provide a beautiful pop of color against white rice and can also help showcase the deep Cajun flavors that the dish offers due to their neutral flavor.
Navy and Great Northern beans
There are several types of canned white beans on store shelves, but canned navy and Great Northern beans are among the most popular. In case you are wondering, navy beans and Great Northern beans are not the same thing, though they look similar. Navy beans tend to take longer to cook when raw and usually have thicker skin. They are full of fiber, calcium, magnesium, and vitamin B and have a subtle flavor that makes canned navy beans the perfect secret addition to creamy soups and stews.
In contrast, Great Northern beans tend to have thinner skins and often take less time to cook when raw. They also pack plenty of health benefits, including a good amount of folate and protein, while providing mild flavor very similar to their navy bean relatives. Since Great Northern beans are usually a bit softer in texture than navy beans, they do well in recipes like these husky rural baked beans. All in all, though different, both navy beans and Great Northern beans are fantastic options to stash in your pantry.
Chickpeas
Most people think of canned chickpeas (also known as garbanzo beans) when it comes to homemade hummus, and, indeed, hummus is a great way to utilize these versatile legumes. Still, there are many other chickpea recipes, which is one of the reasons we think cans of garbanzos are a fantastic option to keep in your kitchen pantry. From chickpea salad to chickpea curry and even falafel, these beans remain a quick and versatile way to get in a heaping healthy dose of nutrients.
Chickpeas contain manganese, phosphorus, and zinc, along with tons of other nutrients, including fiber and protein, both of which work in unison to keep you feeling full. Unlike dried chickpeas, canned chickpeas do not require soaking or long cooking times, making them a lot quicker, easier, and more convenient to use. We love 365 by Whole Foods Market Unsalted Chickpeas found on Amazon or in grocery stores, but definitely feel free to sample and experiment with different brands to see which suits your household's preferences best.
Cannellini beans
Canned cannellini beans are another white bean variety that offer multiple uses. Cannellini beans are sometimes referred to as "white" kidney beans and boast of several nutrients including calcium and iron. Like with most beans, cannellini beans are low in fat, making them an optimal choice for satisfying your appetite without adding more calories to your meal. Though not the bean with the highest amount of protein, cannellini beans still contain a decent dose, with 5 to 8 grams per ½ cup, depending on the brand.
Canned cannellini beans might not be as popular as their navy bean and Great Northern white bean counterparts, but they certainly work as novel additions to various meals. When comparing canned navy beans to cannellini beans, expect cannellini beans to have a bolder taste and to be larger. Use them in budget-friendly vegetarian dinners, which could be something as simple as pairing cannellini beans with broccoli, ricotta, and cooked tomatoes. You can also add cannellini beans to salads and soups or use them as a side dish to bulk up traditional meals with added protein, iron, and calcium. Choose from organic cannellini beans options like these 365 by Whole Foods Organic Canned Cannellini Beans or stock up on conventional canned cannellini beans at your local grocer.
Refried beans
Refried beans can be found topping everything from tacos to nachos and are often paired with Mexican rice as a side dish. In case you are not aware, refried beans come mushed in a paste-like consistency and do not resemble individual beans. Their texture is smooth and its taste is rich and flavorful, partly because of added seasonings. Unlike the other beans on this list, refried beans contain the lard in which they are cooked in. As a result, refried beans may not be suitable for vegetarian diets and can also be quite high in calories and fat.
Despite being potentially unhealthier than other bean types, canned refried beans are a flavorful way to still reap bean-related benefits. Although most refried beans contain lard, they still offer a good dose of magnesium, potassium, and fiber, all of which benefit your health. They also make for an easy way to bulk up meals without too much fuss.
If you want to skip the animal fat, consider picking up refried beans advertised as vegetarian, such as Rosarita Vegetarian Refried Beans; these beans are often cooked in traditional cooking oils, like canola. Want to lighten things up? Consider low fat or fat-free refried bean varieties, such as Old El Paso Spicy Fat Free Refried Beans. There are even low sodium options available for those looking to limit their sodium intake.
Lima beans
Canned lima beans have a reputation for being kind of meh when it comes to tasty legumes, but thankfully, they provide several health benefits that make copping them worth it. Also known by its more flavorful-sounding name of butter beans, lima beans are an ample source of fiber and protein, and contain a hearty amount of iron. So much iron, in fact, that a single cup of lima beans could provide as much as 25% of your daily recommended value. They come in green or beige-colored varieties, and, depending on the brand you buy, you may find that some canned lima beans, like these Margaret Holmes Seasoned Lima Beans, even come pre-seasoned.
If you would rather spice up your beans yourself, no worries — this pan-fried lima beans with feta and lemon zest recipe is easy to pull off, and the frozen lima beans used can be swapped for whatever plain canned lima bean variety you have on hand. Oh, and while we are at it, though we would encourage you to stock up on canned lima beans, if you have fresh ones on hand, be sure to cook them thoroughly. Lima beans are one of the many foods that prove toxic if they are not cooked correctly. Just a heads up!
Adzuki beans
Adzuki, aduki, and azuki all may be spelled differently, but these are all actually just different names for the same kind of canned bean. A staple in Japanese cuisine, adzuki beans, aka "red beans," showcase a fiery red hue and have many of the same health benefits as other bean types, including a good amount of fiber, antioxidants, and other nutrients. Adzuki beans are often made into anko paste, which is then used in rice cakes, jellied desserts, and more. The sweet paste made from adzuki beans can actually be found in mochi. There are also tons of ways to incorporate these red beans in your everyday meal, as these beans make a great meat alternative when added to soups, chilis, and stews.
Since adzuki beans are often associated with confectionary and sweet treats, canned varieties often contain added sugar. Eden Organic Aduki Beans on Amazon are an organic no sugar added variety that can be thrown into your favorite recipes without all the extra sweetness of traditional canned adzuki beans if you are not making a sweet recipe.
Black-eyed peas
Canned black-eyed peas have a name and appearance that set them apart from other bean varieties. The beans come cream-colored with black "eyes" in the center (hence the name). You can find canned black-eyed peas almost anywhere, including online, such as these 365 by Whole Foods Market Black-Eyed Peas. Despite being called a "pea," black-eyed peas are beans and have many health benefits. Black-eyed peas actually contain as much as 44% of your daily recommended value folate while also packing flavonoids, a powerful antioxidant known to decrease the risks of disease.
Consider adding your black-eyed peas to a delicious meat, beans, and rice recipe, as historically used in dishes like Hoppin' John. Or, you could try warming your canned black-eyed peas over the stove and adding chunks of precooked meat like ham along with a few spices to amp up the flavor profile. The result will be a delicious pot of black-eyed peas full of fiber and other nutrients you can pair with your favorite dish.
Tri-beans
Finally, there's always a place at the table for a good tri-bean variety, as these canned bean options give you the chance to maximize the benefits of several bean types all at once. Canned beans that contain various bean types often go by different names, including "tri-bean," or "bean trio," as seen with this 365 by Whole Foods Market Bean Trio canned bean option. You'll also want to note that mixed beans often contain different bean types across brands, with some including the likes of pinto, kidney, and black beans, and others including a trifecta of unique varieties.
It's also worth noting that though you can totally purchase tri-bean options in a can, it is also reasonable to simply combine different types of canned beans into a single recipe. Doing this provides a pleasing variation of texture and taste, not to mention the nutritional advantages of mixing things up. Try using a canned bean blend in this three-bean salad recipe or this three-bean vegetarian chili recipe.
