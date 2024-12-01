Canned Beans You Should Always Have In Your Pantry

Canned beans might not sound like the next best thing to hoard in your pantry, but actually, they are one of the best types of food you can buy. Canned beans are chock-full of nutrients and can keep you fuller for longer. What's more is that depending on the brand and type, canned beans are often — though not always — gluten-free, vegetarian-friendly, and low in fat.

That said, there are some qualms with stocking up on beans, and those are knowing which types to buy, how they can benefit your health, and how to use them when stirring up your next dish. We are putting an end to this mystery and revealing the types of beans you should consider loading up on the next time you want to replenish your pantry stash. From commonplace varieties to more unknown grabs, we have got the details you need to step up your bean game. Settle in as we unveil the canned beans we believe you should always have in your pantry, and how they can totally help you with all of your cooking needs.