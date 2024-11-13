The Step You Should Never Skip When Cooking Lentils

Sorting your lentils before you cook them is an important step because it ensures your pile is clear of any debris that might've made it through the packing process. Have you ever looked in a bag of lentils and were surprised to find an odd stone or stem in there? That's because these legumes collect dirt, dust, and debris during the process of harvesting, processing, and sealing up to ship. When you're ready to prepare your lentils, instead of sorting them in a bowl or colander, try this technique instead and use a sheet pan to evenly spread them out. This way, you will see them as is, and it will be easier to find any foreign material that's in there. Even if there aren't many, it's still a worthwhile task because, as with any food prep, safety is everything.

Once you have your lentils sorted, you can then put them in a colander and give it a quick rinse. Running lentils through cold water after sorting them can effectively get rid of anything and everything that might be in there. It helps remove any unwanted dust and dirt, ensuring a cleaner and more pleasant taste. Sorting, when done right, truly enhances the overall quality of your lentils and any dish you want to put them in. This step can only elevate your food because the earthy and clean taste will shine through. Most of all, you don't have to worry about any unpleasant surprises or damage to your teeth and health. Overall, sorting is a necessary and key step to a better dish.