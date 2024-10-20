Foods That Can Be Toxic If You Cook Them Incorrectly

Good cooking is a science and, just like in the lab, the wrong move at the wrong time can sometimes have disastrous consequences. While the consequences of most blunders are more "disastrous" in the melodramatic sense — think burnt edges, unpleasant flavors, or haphazard presentation — in some rare circumstances they can actually take a serious toll on your health.

The reality is that a lot of the foods we consume on a daily basis harbor some little known secrets. Certain ingredients have the potential to become toxic if cooked wrong — whether that's by overcooking, undercooking, or just disregarding the cooking steps completely. While we all know that dining out runs the slight risk of contracting food poisoning, a lot of us underestimate the risk of doing so in the comfort of our own homes when we mishandle our food.

Cynical as it sounds, there's nothing you can do to totally eliminate that risk. Here's a guide to the foods that pose the greatest risk of making you sick if cooked incorrectly — you may want to be extra careful next time you whip up a dish with one of these 12 foods.