The Proper Way To Store And Reheat Leftover Rice

When it comes to food safety and proper techniques to prevent food borne illnesses, many people think of things like raw chicken, mayo-based dishes, and unwashed lettuce. Truthfully, bacteria can grow and thrive on most foods, even the most unassuming of things, like rice. Social media has trended with stories of people getting sick from eating leftover rice, leaving many to wonder if it's even worth saving it at all. In short, yes, you can safely store, reheat, and eat leftover rice so long as you are mindful of how you handle it.

Assuming you've cooked your rice and eaten your fill of it, you'll want to store any leftovers in a covered, airtight container, and place it in the refrigerator immediately. According to recommendations from the USDA, you must do this within two hours of removing your rice from the heat of the stove to prevent dangerous bacterial growth. If you think the rice has been sitting unheated on the counter for longer, it's best to toss away the leftovers. In warm conditions (90 degrees Fahrenheit or more), refrigerate your rice within one hour.

You should eat your leftovers within three to four days, or freeze them for up to four months. When you reheat your rice, whether that's in the microwave or on the stovetop, be sure the food is heated to at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit to destroy any potentially dangerous bacteria.

