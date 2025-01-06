We Can Thank A Pirate For Writing Down The Oldest Guacamole Recipe

Who knew that I would be writing about a pirate, a pen, and a bowl of guac, and it wouldn't be fiction? When we think of pirates, most of us imagine treasure maps, parrots, and wooden legs — not guacamole. But William Dampier, a 17th-century buccaneer, explorer, and author, deserves credit for documenting what is believed to be the oldest recorded guacamole recipe. Born in England in 1651, Dampier spent much of his life sailing the seas, raiding ships, and chronicling his adventures. His writings weren't just about treasure hunts and naval battles, they also offered a fascinating glimpse into the food cultures of the places he visited.

In his book "A New Voyage Round the World," published in 1697, Dampier described a dish called "avogato" made from avocado pulp mixed with sugar and lime. It is not the guacamole we know and love today, but Dampier's notes may have given a glimpse of a beloved dish that has evolved over centuries. Without Dampier's curious palate and habit of jotting down recipes, who knows how long we would've waited to see guacamole in the historical record? Today, guacamole is celebrated worldwide, whether as a dip, topping, or the star of any good taco night.