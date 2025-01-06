We Can Thank A Pirate For Writing Down The Oldest Guacamole Recipe
Who knew that I would be writing about a pirate, a pen, and a bowl of guac, and it wouldn't be fiction? When we think of pirates, most of us imagine treasure maps, parrots, and wooden legs — not guacamole. But William Dampier, a 17th-century buccaneer, explorer, and author, deserves credit for documenting what is believed to be the oldest recorded guacamole recipe. Born in England in 1651, Dampier spent much of his life sailing the seas, raiding ships, and chronicling his adventures. His writings weren't just about treasure hunts and naval battles, they also offered a fascinating glimpse into the food cultures of the places he visited.
In his book "A New Voyage Round the World," published in 1697, Dampier described a dish called "avogato" made from avocado pulp mixed with sugar and lime. It is not the guacamole we know and love today, but Dampier's notes may have given a glimpse of a beloved dish that has evolved over centuries. Without Dampier's curious palate and habit of jotting down recipes, who knows how long we would've waited to see guacamole in the historical record? Today, guacamole is celebrated worldwide, whether as a dip, topping, or the star of any good taco night.
Guacamole through the ages
The Aztecs were the original masterminds behind guacamole, which they called "ahuacamolli," a combination of the Nahuatl words for "avocado" and "sauce."It was a simple, flavorful concoction of mashed avocados, tomatoes, and chiles, rich in flavor and nutrition. When the Spanish conquistadors encountered the dish in the 16th century, they eagerly adopted it — and added their own spin with onion, cilantro, and lime. Centuries later, William Dampier's description of "avogato" hints at how guacamole began crossing oceans, evolving along the way.
Today, guacamole has countless variations, from Chicago chef Diana Dávila's authentic take to Rachael Ray's speedy method. But the key to all great guacamole lies in balance: creamy avocado, acidity from lime, and a touch of salt for flavor. Whether you're a purist or like to get creative with add-ins like roasted garlic or even pomegranate seeds, one thing's certain: Guacamole remains as timeless as ever. And who would've thought a pirate's penmanship would help preserve its legacy?
So next time you scoop up a tortilla chip piled high with guac, take a moment to thank Dampier — a pirate who contributed more to your nacho night than you'd ever expect.