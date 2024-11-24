Rachael Ray's Brilliant Method For Making Guacamole Lightning-Fast
Guacamole is the perfect starter for any good meal or party. If you're looking for a quick way to whip up guac, Rachael Ray has you covered. The cooking extraordinaire recommends using a cooking rack to hack your way through avocados faster to save time and free yourself of stress in the kitchen.
Guac may be one of your favorite foods in the world and, if it is, you know how time-consuming it can be to make. With Rachael Ray's hack you don't even need a knife! You simply need to halve your avocados, remove the pits, and place a bowl under a wire cooking rack. You can then push the avocado down through the rack, peeling the skin as the avocado starts to come loose.
What you get for your efforts are cubed avocado pieces that can easily be added to the rest of your guacamole mix. Since you'll be mashing it up anyway, you can add onions, jalapenos, tomatoes, and spices to the bowl and start mixing until you get it just how you like it.
Rachael Ray's recipe for perfect guacamole
Guacamole can be made in all kinds of ways, but even Rachael Ray has a favorite recipe for perfectly spicy, garlicky guac. Her recipe of choice calls for avocado, onion, lime and lemon juice, garlic cloves, chopped cilantro, salt, and jalapeno. This smooth, flavorful dip packs plenty of flavor and a little punch of spice for those who like their guac with a kick.
With roots in ancient Aztec history, guacamole has been enjoyed on and with countless foods for hundreds of years. This exquisite combo of creamy, spicy, and salty is expected to have sales in the billions in the coming years — and is always worth paying extra for if you're eating out.
While everyone from Rachael Ray to your next-door neighbor to Bobby Flay may have a different way of making guacamole, it's always a crowd-pleaser that gets much less frustrating to make with a cooking rack, a bowl, and a little bit of hand strength. With quick, creamy guacamole in hand, you can dip your chips and top your tacos faster than ever before.