Rachael Ray's Brilliant Method For Making Guacamole Lightning-Fast

Guacamole is the perfect starter for any good meal or party. If you're looking for a quick way to whip up guac, Rachael Ray has you covered. The cooking extraordinaire recommends using a cooking rack to hack your way through avocados faster to save time and free yourself of stress in the kitchen.

Guac may be one of your favorite foods in the world and, if it is, you know how time-consuming it can be to make. With Rachael Ray's hack you don't even need a knife! You simply need to halve your avocados, remove the pits, and place a bowl under a wire cooking rack. You can then push the avocado down through the rack, peeling the skin as the avocado starts to come loose.

What you get for your efforts are cubed avocado pieces that can easily be added to the rest of your guacamole mix. Since you'll be mashing it up anyway, you can add onions, jalapenos, tomatoes, and spices to the bowl and start mixing until you get it just how you like it.