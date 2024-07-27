Bobby Flay's Guacamole Hot Take Is Truly Polarizing

The internet is a heated place to be, and aside from tomatoes, people have some strong opinions about what does and does not belong in guacamole, one of the world's most popular condiments. While we can all agree that squash doesn't belong in guac, the two main controversies revolve around sour cream and lime. Now, sour cream is added to guac in order to give it a creamier, smoother texture (as well as a tangier flavor). But guacamole purists would argue that the white condiment does not belong, and adding it turns the guac into more of an avocado dip.

The real shocker, though, is lime. What was once considered an inherent ingredient in guacamole is now being cast out of the green party dip, because it supposedly covers up the actual flavor of the avocados. And for those who claim that they add it because it keeps the avocados from oxidizing, the actual amount of lime juice necessary to prevent that process is apparently a lot — so much that it would completely change how the guac tastes.