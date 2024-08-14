The Origins Of Guacamole Are Much More Ancient Than We Thought

Guacamole has earned its legendary status — a perfect mix of salty and creamy, destined to elevate corn chips or top off any taco. It's the ultimate Super Bowl snack, trending in countless TikTok recipes, and just feels so undeniably of the moment. In fact, guacamole sales are projected to grow by over a billion dollars between 2024 and 2029 according to Market Data Forecast. For something that feels so buzzworthy and in the spotlight, it's hard to believe it dates back over 500 years. Turns out, guacamole's been a smashing hit since the Aztecs started the trend in the 1500s.

Back then, what we know today as guacamole was called ahuacamolli, a term derived from the Nahuatl words for avocado (ahuacatl) and sauce (molli). Avocados were incredibly popular in Mexico's Aztec Empire, not only because they were abundant in Central America's climate, but also due to their rich, velvety texture and high fat content — something rare and precious in their diet. The Aztecs even believed avocados had aphrodisiac qualities. However, don't expect their guacamole recipe to match the one at your favorite Mexican restaurant today. In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15-October 15), let's dig deeper into guacamole's ancient origins.