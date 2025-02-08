Why 'Mouthfeel' Isn't Just A Pretentious Way To Say 'Taste'

A lot of food talk seems to have a tinge of underlying pretension. Chefs, foodies, and, yes, food writers, seem to have a secret language when discussing what they consume. While these terms may have a pretentious or amusing connotation to the outside ear, they each have a specific definition, and they serve a particular function to describe the characteristics of a food or beverage.

While taste describes the detection of certain flavor qualities in food, mouthfeel refers to the physical ways a food or beverage affects all areas of the mouth – from the lips to the tongue, all the way to the salivary glands. "Mouthfeel" is a term that may sound superfluous — everything one consumes is felt in the mouth, after all. However, it is a crucial descriptor that distinguishes different foods and beverages.

For instance, two glasses of different Bordeaux red wines may have similar taste profiles — dark fruit, earthy, slightly oaky — but a difference in quality may come down to the mouthfeel. The better Bordeaux might have more structure and body, with the tannins in the wine giving it a "dry" feel. These characteristics encourage the drinker to savor and indulge in the beverage. On the other hand, a wine with the same taste yet of lesser quality may not leave such a lasting, appreciable impression on the mouth. Sometimes, an interesting, engaging, or unexpected mouthfeel can contribute to the overall quality of a dish or drink — such as the warm, gooey center hidden inside a molten chocolate lava cake. On the flip side, sometimes a straightforward and consistent mouthfeel is more preferable. An example is an emulsification like homemade aioli, which has a reassuringly creamy and luxuriously silky mouthfeel in every bite.