Ditch The Noodles And Make Your Favorite Pasta Dish With Beans Instead

Pasta is one of the most versatile, fulfilling, and delicious dinner options. There are countless pasta shapes to try with your favorite sauce or toppings making the options seemingly limitless. But what if we told you there's a way to get your pasta fix with fewer carbs and more protein? You can actually swap out pasta with beans in any dish you can think of, making a fantastic, nutrient-dense dish.

You may be skeptical, but don't diss it until you try it! Beans alla vodka are all the rage on TikTok and here's the thing — you can make this swap with any pasta sauce you can dream of. Tomato sauce? Sure. Pesto? Delicious. Carbonara? Yep. Cacio e pepe? You bet. You can also make the dish as simple or complex as you'd like, whether you prefer to build your sauce from scratch and start with dry beans or pop open a can of beans and a jar of pasta sauce. If you're somewhere in between, you can level up your jarred pasta sauce by adding a nice aromatic base to it.

The bean you choose is up to you! Just be sure to use a can without any significant seasoning so the beans blend perfectly with the scrumptious flavors of the sauce you're working with. We'd recommend white beans, cannellini beans, butter beans, or great northern beans. Anything that has a nice, creamy texture would work great!