Upgrade Your Jarred Pasta Sauce With An Aromatic Base

Whipping up homemade pasta sauce is a real joy — when you have the time. Achieving that good balanced texture while the pot simmers can definitely make you feel accomplished when you serve it up to friends and family, but sometimes you only have the supplies (or energy) to just boil pasta and heat up some store-bought marinara. Still, with a little extra effort you can turn any old jar of spaghetti sauce into something special.

Advertisement

The simplest addition you can make is to start off with fats and aromatics. Try sautéing minced garlic, diced onions or shallots, and even celery and carrots in olive oil and butter to prepare a fuller, sumptuous base to the more acidic tomato sauce. Once you've emptied the jar and started heating it up on the stove, you can experiment with a little wine. A dry white will add some spark and tart to the sauce while red wine can help accentuate the more savory flavors.

One big upgrade you can make with any pasta dish is adding in fresh picked basil. Some home cooks may not have a plant on-hand — if that's the case, put it on your grocery list and you'll see just how much utility you can get out of this fragrant herb in future meals.

Advertisement