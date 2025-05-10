Chalupa Vs. Gordita: What's The Actual Difference?

At this point, most people are probably aware that the food served at Taco Bell is not, in fact, authentic Mexican food. That's not meant as a judgment of its quality, but as a reminder that a lot of what you see labeled on the menu as such-and-such item may be something entirely different from the genuine article. Two cases in point: the Chalupa and the Gordita. Both contain the same fillings as a Taco Bell crunchy taco (meat, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes), but wrappped in a wheat flatbread instead of a crunchy corn shell — or the masa-based wrapppings of their authentic cousins.

So, let's discuss the differences between the two Taco Bell dishes. Gorditas and Chalupas at Taco Bell are really two umbrellas that cover several different menu items, such as the Gordita Supreme from the Decades menu or the gone-but-not-forgotten Chalupa XXL, but let's not split hairs. There's really only one main difference between the two menu items, which is that the Chalupa flatbread is deep fried, while the Gordita flatbread isn't. Both dishes come from the same base, with the only difference between them being a minute in the fryer. Thus, the Chalupa is a lot crispier and crunchier than the Gordita — which may or may not be a draw for you. We don't claim to know your deeply held Taco Bell belief system.