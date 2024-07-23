If We Had One Wish, It Would Be For Taco Bell To Bring Back The XXL Chalupa

As time passes, details can fade from a person's memory. However, some pieces of history are too big to forget. Taco Bell's XXL Chalupa made a permanent impression on the tastebuds of consumers everywhere. In the summer of 2010, the XXL Chalupa graced the Taco Bell menu board with its presence, and like many wonderful things, it didn't last. The XXL Chalupa was removed from the menu in 2011 much to the dismay of its fan base.

What made this chalupa so great? While it was comparable to a regular chalupa as far as the ingredients go, it was so much more than just a chalupa. The XXL Chalupa was a beast of an item. The giant was over 50% larger than the regular chalupa with even more beef, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, and tomatoes all stuffed in a trough-shaped shell twice as large as the regular chalupa. This larger version of the chalupa also contained up to 650 calories. For a little perspective, a Beef Chalupa Supreme is around 360 calories. The XXL Chalupa was everything people loved about Taco Bell served up in its own edible dish.

The XXL Chalupa may be gone, but it is not forgotten, as an entire 2023 Reddit thread proved, with loving fans recalling its messy yet delicious reign. If the XXL Chalupa sounds too good to be true, to top it off, the regular beef version of this feast would only run a person $2.99. It's impossible not to miss such a fast-food gem.

