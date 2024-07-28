How Horchata Is Enjoyed Around The World

Most of us are familiar with horchata, a delicious beverage that satisfies a sweet tooth and quenches thirst at the same time. This versatile drink can be made from nuts, seeds, or grains, and flavored with an endless variety of herbs and spices. The original horchata dates back to Northern Africa; it was already a sweet-tasting drink made with ground tiger nuts. As horchata made its way across Europe and the Atlantic Ocean to Latin America, copious different recipes were created along the way. It retains its worldwide popularity to this day — and its incredible diversity of varieties.

Depending on where you are, horchata can be served at various times of year, at different temperatures, and with different ingredients. When served cold, it's the perfect refreshing summertime drink. When served hot, the cinnamon and sugar make it into a top-tier comfort beverage. The near candy-like taste of horchata also makes it a perfect ingredient in desserts, cocktails, and horchata-flavored coffee or espresso drinks. Here are a few ways horchata is enjoyed around the world.