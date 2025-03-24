What Are The Three Milks You Need To Make A Tres Leches Cake?

Tres leches cake is as transparent as it gets when it comes to dessert names. Unlike, say Black Forest Cake or hummingbird cake, the contents of tres leches is right in its name. Spanish for "three milks," traditional tres leches cake includes whole milk, evaporated milk, and sweetened condensed milk (the latter two are also handy ingredients to amplify any boxed cake mix). These are combined and slowly poured over a baked, cooled vanilla sponge, which soaks up the three milks to create a very wet, sweet, and popular dessert that is frosted with a simple layer of freshly whipped cream.

Of course, there are dozens of variations on tres leches cake, which is popular in many Latin and Central American cultures. It's common for home bakers to switch up the milks and use things like soy, coconut, or oat milk for a dairy-free dessert. Heavy cream and half-and-half can be used in place of whole milk to make the cake extra rich. Eggnog makes a wonderful, seasonal tres leches cake. Using strawberry milk or horchata will add an extra layer of sweetness. Meanwhile, incorporating strong coffee or espresso into the milk creates a wonderful flavor. You can also add booze like Irish cream, brandy, amaretto, or rum to make the cake a little more grown up and special.