The Secret To An Effortless English Trifle Is One Instant Powder
Traditional English trifles are showstoppers in the dessert world. Presented in shiny glass dishes, the layered desserts consist of liquor-soaked cake, custard, fruit, jelly (we know it better as Jell-O in the United States), and whipped cream. When made completely from scratch, trifles can take hours when you consider cream that needs to be whipped, cake to be baked, and custard to be created. It's easy to cut corners when you're dealing with cake (just buy it pre-made) and whipped cream (it comes in cans), but how do you fake custard? With custard powder, of course.
Instant custard powder is not real custard in dehydrated form. Homemade custard is a creamy, sweet mixture of eggs, cream, and sugar that is gently heated in a double boiler until the right consistency is achieved. It can be tricky for the novice cook as it takes time and a sharp eye to get just right — though if you want to give it a go, here's what you need to know to master custard. Custard powder, on the other hand, is made with thickeners like cornstarch, flavoring, and artificial coloring. You simply mix it with milk and cook over heat until thickened.
Compared to real custard, the powdered version is a cinch to make with a flavor and texture that mimics the real thing. When layered with cake and fruit, most people would probably never know the difference. It's not found in American supermarkets nearly as much as in Britain or Australia, so if you're looking for a substitute, try instant pudding mix which is essentially the same thing.
How to assemble a trifle with layers of flavor
Once you've made your custard with instant powder (or pudding) and have the other ingredients on stand-by, all you need to do is assemble your trifle. Sliced or cubed sponge cake (the Queen Consort's favorite cake) or pound cake are commonly used, but other good options are ladyfingers and brownies for a chocolate-y trifle. Traditionally, the cake is soaked with a liquor like sherry or Madeira, with fruit as the next layer. If you're using Jell-O, pour the unset liquid over the fruit and cake and let it set in the fridge before continuing your layers. The custard comes next, followed by whipped cream, and more fruit. Decorate the top of the trifle with fruit, nuts, or chocolate shavings for an attractive finish.
When it comes to trifles, there are no set rules. If you don't like Jell-O, leave it out. The alcohol is optional, and interchangeable: Irish cream, kirsch, and amaretto all make delicious additions depending on the flavors of your trifle.
Classic English trifle could contain sherry-soaked vanilla sponge cake layered with raspberries, strawberry Jell-O, vanilla custard, whipped cream, and a raspberry garnish. Black Forest trifle might feature Devil's Food cake brushed with kirsch, chocolate pudding, cherry pie filling, whipped cream, and fresh cherries, garnished with chocolate. For banana pudding trifle, layer bourbon-soaked vanilla wafers with banana slices, vanilla custard, and whipped cream. Chocolate-orange, lemon-blueberry, banoffee pie, banana split, or tiramisu trifles are other flavors you could put together with less time than you think, as long as you're using instant custard and some other acceptable shortcuts.