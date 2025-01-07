The Secret To An Effortless English Trifle Is One Instant Powder

Traditional English trifles are showstoppers in the dessert world. Presented in shiny glass dishes, the layered desserts consist of liquor-soaked cake, custard, fruit, jelly (we know it better as Jell-O in the United States), and whipped cream. When made completely from scratch, trifles can take hours when you consider cream that needs to be whipped, cake to be baked, and custard to be created. It's easy to cut corners when you're dealing with cake (just buy it pre-made) and whipped cream (it comes in cans), but how do you fake custard? With custard powder, of course.

Instant custard powder is not real custard in dehydrated form. Homemade custard is a creamy, sweet mixture of eggs, cream, and sugar that is gently heated in a double boiler until the right consistency is achieved. It can be tricky for the novice cook as it takes time and a sharp eye to get just right — though if you want to give it a go, here's what you need to know to master custard. Custard powder, on the other hand, is made with thickeners like cornstarch, flavoring, and artificial coloring. You simply mix it with milk and cook over heat until thickened.

Compared to real custard, the powdered version is a cinch to make with a flavor and texture that mimics the real thing. When layered with cake and fruit, most people would probably never know the difference. It's not found in American supermarkets nearly as much as in Britain or Australia, so if you're looking for a substitute, try instant pudding mix which is essentially the same thing.