12 Canned Ingredients That Will Upgrade Your Boxed Cake Mix

Canned ingredients tend to make life simpler, so why not add them to your next box of cake mix? Believe it or not, there are many feasible (and completely shocking) ways to upgrade your boxed cake mix that involve cheap and easy canned ingredients you may already have stashed in your cupboard. From flavorful fruits to ingredients sure to lift eyebrows, canned ingredients can often improve the texture and flavor of your box cake mix with little to no effort involved.

Bear in mind that in many cases, you'll want to follow specifics when adding canned ingredients to your box cake mix. Many of the upcoming canned ingredient suggestions won't work if you simply dump them into your cake mix batter but may require adherence to specific protocols to deliver the best outcome.

So, pull up a seat and get comfy. We've got the sweet details on how to make your next box of cake mix taste that much better using cheap and convenient canned ingredients.