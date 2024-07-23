How To Freeze Deliciously Ripe Summer Peaches For A Rainy Day

Fresh cobbler made with deliciously ripe peaches is the essence of summer. If you want your sweet slices of happiness to last you well into the chilly winter months, here's the best way to freeze them for maximum efficiency and flavor.

Start by cutting a small cross mark into the bottom of your peaches and blanching them in boiling water. Then, immediately submerge them in an ice bath. This step helps the fruit separate from the skin easily and last longer (up to 12 months) in the freezer. After blanching, peel and pit the peaches and cut them into aesthetically pleasing slices. For fresh and bright-looking peaches, dip the slices in an ascorbic acid solution to prevent browning.

Place the sliced peaches on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and freeze them before transferring to a Ziploc bag. This keeps them from sticking together and makes it easier to use individual slices later. Add the date to the bag to keep track of freshness, taking care to remove the air to prevent freezer burn. Then, you can store your peaches until that rainy day, giving you a taste of summer whenever you need it.

