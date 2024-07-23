How To Freeze Deliciously Ripe Summer Peaches For A Rainy Day
Fresh cobbler made with deliciously ripe peaches is the essence of summer. If you want your sweet slices of happiness to last you well into the chilly winter months, here's the best way to freeze them for maximum efficiency and flavor.
Start by cutting a small cross mark into the bottom of your peaches and blanching them in boiling water. Then, immediately submerge them in an ice bath. This step helps the fruit separate from the skin easily and last longer (up to 12 months) in the freezer. After blanching, peel and pit the peaches and cut them into aesthetically pleasing slices. For fresh and bright-looking peaches, dip the slices in an ascorbic acid solution to prevent browning.
Place the sliced peaches on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and freeze them before transferring to a Ziploc bag. This keeps them from sticking together and makes it easier to use individual slices later. Add the date to the bag to keep track of freshness, taking care to remove the air to prevent freezer burn. Then, you can store your peaches until that rainy day, giving you a taste of summer whenever you need it.
Other ways to freeze peaches
Because we know some of you are thinking it, yes, you can place an entire peach in the freezer without any preparation and call it a day. However, if you don't blanch them, peaches will only last up to two months in the freezer. They will also take up more space, and you'll have to wait for the entire fruit to defrost before you can remove the pit.
Another quick option is to slice and peel the fruit before placing it in the freezer, again skipping the blanching step. This method is probably the best if you're planning on using the peaches within the next couple of months. Pre-sliced peaches will be ready to use in smoothies or desserts right from the freezer. Applying a bit of lemon juice before freezing will help to preserve their color (though not as well as ascorbic acid).
Alternatively, if you know you're going to make a dessert from your peaches, you can freeze them in sugar or syrup and they'll last up to 10 months. This method enhances the natural sweetness and color of the peaches and preserves them better than dry freezing. If you choose to use syrup, it's best to store the peaches in a jar, as jars are more reliable for containing liquids in the freezer.
Tasty recipes to try with frozen peaches
We're drooling thinking about all the delicious ways you can repurpose frozen peaches. One of the easiest methods that will make you seem like a culinary wizard to your loved ones is to make a peach compote. Simply simmer your peaches on the stove with a bit of sugar, honey, or maple syrup (cinnamon optional) until they break down and take on a luscious, jam-like texture. Add this compote to waffles, pancakes, or crepes for a warm, sweet taste.
In the realm of baked goods, we invite you to try this epic bourbon peach cobbler in a slow cooker or the summer sensation that people wait all year to make: Baltimore peach cake. Fun fact: you can use frozen peaches in place of fresh in most desserts, but you might need to adjust the ingredient amounts, so be sure to check your recipe. If you want to save on the extra sugar and opt for healthier options, try blending up some peach smoothies with your favorite accompaniments like strawberries or mango. Or, grilled zucchini and peach salad is a must-try combination according to James Beard Award-winning cookbook author, Cynthia Graubart (yes, you can grill frozen peaches too!). To be the hit at a party, check out recipes for peach sangria and peach margaritas. The possibilities are endless, and with properly frozen peaches, you can experiment with these dishes all year round.