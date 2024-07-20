The Pull-Apart Method For Opening Pineapples Without A Knife

Pineapples are notoriously unwieldy. Everything about them screams, "Don't open me!" If you buy a whole pineapple, you will either have to use a knife to cut and peel the skin, or you could try an unconventional method that requires no tools at all. Videos have circulated on YouTube about how to open a pineapple without a knife. Most people who filmed themselves doing this get the fruit open within a few minutes, but actually eating the pineapple is a sticky, time-intensive process.

To open a pineapple without using a knife, start by twisting the crown (the leafy green part) until it separates from the rest of the fruit. Now, hit the base of the pineapple about ten times on a clean surface while rotating it a few degrees between each hit. Then, turn the pineapple on its side and begin rolling it with your hands like you would a rolling pin on a mound of dough.

You will know you are applying the right amount of pressure when juice starts to shoot out of the fruit. Once the pineapple feels soft, dig your thumb into one of the edges of the eyes — the eyes are the scale-like hexagons that give pineapple its recognizable exterior. It will be hard to get your thumb in initially, but once you break through, getting to the rest of the fruit will be much easier.

