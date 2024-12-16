How Exactly Did Pound Cake Get Its Name?

It may not be the flashiest dessert in the world, but it's hard to beat pound cake. The recipe only requires a handful of ingredients, making it a go-to choice for bakers everywhere. You can bake pound cake in a Bundt pan or buy it in a loaf from the supermarket. Dust it with sugar, smear it with frosting, and flavor it with vanilla, chocolate, or fruit. No matter how you slice it, the humble pound cake is there for you, in all its moist, tender glory. (And it'll likely stay with you for a while — those crumbs get everywhere.)

But why do they call it pound cake? Is it because the cake weighed a pound back whenever it got its name? Maybe it only cost a pound in British money? The truth is quite straightforward: pound cake got its name because it was originally made with a pound of each ingredient.