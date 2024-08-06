How Chilaquiles Became A Breakfast Staple In Mexico

In Mexico, chilaquiles are considered a culinary and cultural staple. The combination of fried corn tortillas softened in fresh red or green salsa is simple, fresh, and absolutely delicious. The dish can be enjoyed any time of day but is particularly popular for breakfast, when it's sometimes topped with fried eggs and various toppings. The elements of tortillas and salsa make the dish unequivocally identifiable with Mexican cuisine, but to figure out how it became associated with the country in the first place, look to the Aztec civilization.

Advertisement

Corn was a staple ingredient in the Aztec culture. Using a process called nixtamalization, the ancient people would soak dried corn to help soften it and then process it to make things like tortillas. The name "chilaquiles" is derived from the Nahuatl language (which the Aztecs spoke), from the word "chīlaquilli" or "chīlāquilitl" which roughly translates to "something covered in chili." The Nahuatl word was documented in 1571 by a Spanish priest, but the Spanish word "chilaquiles" was first written in an 1821 recipe book to describe a dish of fried tortillas, clemole (a chili-tomato sauce), pork, and sesame seeds. In 1831, three types of chilaquiles are referenced in a book titled, "El Cocinero Mexicano." While it's certainly plausible that the Aztec people enjoyed a similar dish (two of their primary resources were corn and chiles, after all), there is no historical record of this fact. Certainly, the additions of things like cheese and onions came later with the arrival of Spanish conquistadores.



Advertisement