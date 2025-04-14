Starbucks' New Espresso Drink Shakes Up An Iconic Mexican Beverage

Starbucks' latest espresso drink takes inspiration from a Latino classic: horchata. The creamy, plant-based beverage beloved throughout Spain and Latin America has been making headway into the U.S. in recent years and Starbucks has taken notice. The popular coffee brand will unveil its Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso sometime in May.

So far, info on the drink is scarce and the press release didn't disclose the exact ingredients. Horchata is known for subtle, sweet, cinnamon flavors, so it's fair to say that fans can expect a subtle hint of spice. The brand is bringing back two favorites from last year, too: the Summer Skies Drink and the Summer-Berry Lemonade Refresher. Feeling peckish? There's also a new Strawberries and Cream Cake Pop to try

This isn't the first time Starbucks has released a horchata-inspired coffee drink. Starbucks launched a Horchata Almond Milk Frappuccino in 2017. The limited-edition drink didn't stick around for long, though. Hopefully, the new iteration will be a bigger hit.