Starbucks' New Espresso Drink Shakes Up An Iconic Mexican Beverage
Starbucks' latest espresso drink takes inspiration from a Latino classic: horchata. The creamy, plant-based beverage beloved throughout Spain and Latin America has been making headway into the U.S. in recent years and Starbucks has taken notice. The popular coffee brand will unveil its Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso sometime in May.
So far, info on the drink is scarce and the press release didn't disclose the exact ingredients. Horchata is known for subtle, sweet, cinnamon flavors, so it's fair to say that fans can expect a subtle hint of spice. The brand is bringing back two favorites from last year, too: the Summer Skies Drink and the Summer-Berry Lemonade Refresher. Feeling peckish? There's also a new Strawberries and Cream Cake Pop to try
This isn't the first time Starbucks has released a horchata-inspired coffee drink. Starbucks launched a Horchata Almond Milk Frappuccino in 2017. The limited-edition drink didn't stick around for long, though. Hopefully, the new iteration will be a bigger hit.
What is horchata, anyway?
Horchata isn't anything new. Historians trace the drink back to ancient Egypt. From Egypt, it spread to Spain, and then to the Americas. Nowadays, people around the world drink some variations on horchata. In Spain, horchata is made from tiger nuts. Puerto Rican horchata is made with ground-up sesame seeds. In Mexico, the drink falls under the umbrella of agua fresca – sweet, refreshing, chilled drinks typically made with fruit. Mexican horchata stands out among other agua fresca drinks, though, because instead of fruit, it's made with rice.
Traditional horchata is drunk on its own, but Starbucks isn't the first place to think of combining it with coffee. Horchata lattes are a rising trend, especially since the traditionally plant-based drink meets the needs of dairy-free folks. There's no word as to whether Starbucks' version is fully dairy free, though, and you shouldn't assume (the 2017 Horchata Frappuccino wasn't, despite its almond milk base). You might want to double-check with your barista before you order.