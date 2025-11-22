Why You Should Avoid Filet Mignon If You're After A Flavorful Cut Of Steak
Just hearing the words "filet mignon" makes us think of elegance. Aside from Kobe and wagyu, it's the most expensive steak you'll come across, and it truly is unlike any other cut. It's so incredibly tender that a fork is hardly required, let alone a knife. Cut from the lean tenderloin, the buttery steak is classic, melt-in-your-mouth perfection — but without the fat, where's the flavor? As Oliver Lange, corporate executive chef of Next Door Astor Place in New York City, told Tasting Table, "Diners sometimes order filet mignon expecting bold flavor, when it's really about texture and tenderness."
That big, beefy flavor comes from two things that filet mignon lacks: bone and fat. Bone-in cuts like the porterhouse, New York strip, and Anthony Bourdain's favorite bone-in ribeye all benefit from generous marbling — thin streaks of fat that melt during cooking, making every bite taste rich and succulent. The fatty layers sizzle under high heat to create a flawless crust, whether you use the 3-3-2-2 method for perfectly seared steaks, or not. Filet mignon's elite reputation may have one assuming it's the best steak available, but if you're craving a juicy, flavorful steak, then you might want to focus on a different part of the cow.
For a flavorful steak, start with the right cut
As for choosing the most flavorful steak, stick with heavily used muscle cuts that deliver more marbling. New York City-based chef and restaurateur, Andrew Carmellini, knows this well. We spoke to Carmellini at NYC Wine & Food Festival in the Seaport and he told us, "Generally, anything from the short loin to the chop area is going to be the most flavorful. And, preferably, you cook it on the bone. A strip steak on the bone is always really good." The bone works overtime to insulate the meat and keep it juicy — and that's before factoring in the extravagant presentation. Even if bone-in steaks take a bit more time to cook, it's worth it for that depth of flavor.
In Carmellini's opinion, it's more about the quality of the meat than anything else — no fancy dry-aged cuts required. He has nothing against filet mignon, but when chasing that fatty, flavorful taste, he thinks it doesn't get much better than a bone-in chop. Also known as tomahawk and cowboy steak, rib chop is Carmellini's go-to when cooking for a crowd. "It's very forgiving on the cooking temperature," as he said, making it the perfect steak for entertaining, leaving lots of time for mingling. But if you don't want the pressure of a crowd relying on your cooking skills, you can always enjoy a perfect tomahawk steak at a restaurant.
Static Media owns and operates The Takeout and Tasting Table.