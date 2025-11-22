Why You Should Avoid Filet Mignon If You're After A Flavorful Cut Of Steak

As for choosing the most flavorful steak, stick with heavily used muscle cuts that deliver more marbling. New York City-based chef and restaurateur, Andrew Carmellini, knows this well. We spoke to Carmellini at NYC Wine & Food Festival in the Seaport and he told us, "Generally, anything from the short loin to the chop area is going to be the most flavorful. And, preferably, you cook it on the bone. A strip steak on the bone is always really good." The bone works overtime to insulate the meat and keep it juicy — and that's before factoring in the extravagant presentation. Even if bone-in steaks take a bit more time to cook, it's worth it for that depth of flavor.

In Carmellini's opinion, it's more about the quality of the meat than anything else — no fancy dry-aged cuts required. He has nothing against filet mignon, but when chasing that fatty, flavorful taste, he thinks it doesn't get much better than a bone-in chop. Also known as tomahawk and cowboy steak, rib chop is Carmellini's go-to when cooking for a crowd. "It's very forgiving on the cooking temperature," as he said, making it the perfect steak for entertaining, leaving lots of time for mingling. But if you don't want the pressure of a crowd relying on your cooking skills, you can always enjoy a perfect tomahawk steak at a restaurant.

