The Challenging Cut Of Steak You're Better Off Enjoying At A Restaurant
Ask any home grill master about their favorite cut of steak and you'll likely hear exactly how they take their ribeye or T-bone and create a masterpiece. Others have perfected the criss-cross of grill marks on a baseball cut and can tell you precisely when to flip it and how long to let it rest. But there's one cut of steak you probably won't hear about — and with good reason.
The name of a tomahawk steak alone causes most meat lovers to pause for thought when they spot it on a menu. While the cut itself is basically a ribeye with the bone in, it's been trimmed using a technique called Frenching. By removing the meat and fat off the bone, it gets its defined shape with a handle (much like a rack of lamb). It's a dramatic cut meant to impress and it resembles a tomahawk axe, hence the name.
The tomahawk steak has rich flavor and a juicy, tender texture thanks in part to the long (about five inches) bone as well as rich marbling. Visually impressive, it's a luxurious (and expensive) cut of high-quality beef. It's also a steak better left to the professionals if you want it done right.
Cooking a tomahawk steak at home
The issue most people have when trying to prepare the difficult tomahawk steak cut at home is dealing with its size. A rack of lamb may have a similar shape, but it's much smaller and thinner by comparison. On average, a tomahawk steak weighs between 30 and 45 ounces and is about 2 inches thick, although they can be even bigger. We're not saying you can't cook one at home, but the bigger the steak, the longer the cooking time; and the longer it takes to cook, the more challenging it can be to keep its tenderness.
The best way to cook a tomahawk steak is to wrap the bone handle in foil and get an even sear on all sides of the meat in a cast-iron pan. After searing, bake it in the oven for 10 minutes or until it reaches the desired doneness and then return it to the skillet to do a quick soak in melted garlic and herb butter. Then, move the steak to a cutting board, make a tent of foil over it, and let it rest for 10 more minutes. Or, you can treat yourself to an incredible experience by letting professional chefs work their magic. Any pro worth their salt will serve a magnificent tomahawk steak, saving you the hassle of learning this difficult technique.