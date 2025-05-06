The Challenging Cut Of Steak You're Better Off Enjoying At A Restaurant

Ask any home grill master about their favorite cut of steak and you'll likely hear exactly how they take their ribeye or T-bone and create a masterpiece. Others have perfected the criss-cross of grill marks on a baseball cut and can tell you precisely when to flip it and how long to let it rest. But there's one cut of steak you probably won't hear about — and with good reason.

The name of a tomahawk steak alone causes most meat lovers to pause for thought when they spot it on a menu. While the cut itself is basically a ribeye with the bone in, it's been trimmed using a technique called Frenching. By removing the meat and fat off the bone, it gets its defined shape with a handle (much like a rack of lamb). It's a dramatic cut meant to impress and it resembles a tomahawk axe, hence the name.

The tomahawk steak has rich flavor and a juicy, tender texture thanks in part to the long (about five inches) bone as well as rich marbling. Visually impressive, it's a luxurious (and expensive) cut of high-quality beef. It's also a steak better left to the professionals if you want it done right.