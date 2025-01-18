The Steak Cuts That Were Anthony Bourdain's Favorites

Picking your absolute favorite cut of steak is something that the majority of meat eaters will do at some point in their lives. While there are no truly wrong choices when deciding what cut to eat and how to prepare it (except, some would say, admitting you prefer steak well-done), not all cuts of steak are created equal. Depending on whether you're a professional chef or merely an enthusiastic consumer, you might have a different perspective on the subject.

Anthony Bourdain explained how he felt about different cuts of steak from a chef's perspective back in 2016 in a video interview with Insider Tech. During the discussion, Bourdain noted that not only is the tenderloin — the cut of steak that provides us with the beloved filet mignon — generally considered to be overrated by most chefs, but he also said that other cuts like the sirloin and the rib are deemed to be far superior. The reason for this is that while the tenderloin is, you guessed it, very tender, it lacks the fattiness that cuts like the rib and the sirloin have, which makes them far more interesting to cook and taste. It's why robustly flavored ribeye is considered one of the best cuts of steak for grilling. More specifically, the côte de boeuf — also known as the bone-in ribeye — was heralded as the one of the ultimate cuts by Bourdain, and many chefs agree.