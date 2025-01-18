The Steak Cuts That Were Anthony Bourdain's Favorites
Picking your absolute favorite cut of steak is something that the majority of meat eaters will do at some point in their lives. While there are no truly wrong choices when deciding what cut to eat and how to prepare it (except, some would say, admitting you prefer steak well-done), not all cuts of steak are created equal. Depending on whether you're a professional chef or merely an enthusiastic consumer, you might have a different perspective on the subject.
Anthony Bourdain explained how he felt about different cuts of steak from a chef's perspective back in 2016 in a video interview with Insider Tech. During the discussion, Bourdain noted that not only is the tenderloin — the cut of steak that provides us with the beloved filet mignon — generally considered to be overrated by most chefs, but he also said that other cuts like the sirloin and the rib are deemed to be far superior. The reason for this is that while the tenderloin is, you guessed it, very tender, it lacks the fattiness that cuts like the rib and the sirloin have, which makes them far more interesting to cook and taste. It's why robustly flavored ribeye is considered one of the best cuts of steak for grilling. More specifically, the côte de boeuf — also known as the bone-in ribeye — was heralded as the one of the ultimate cuts by Bourdain, and many chefs agree.
Why Anthony Bourdain preferred sirloin and rib steaks over tenderloins
The beloved host of "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown" explained the differences between the cuts of steaks the only way he could: harshly yet informatively. For starters, he explained why the tenderloin isn't well-liked among many steak chefs. "Within the industry, it is a joke," Bourdain revealed (via Insider Tech). "It's looked down on by chefs, we never order it," he explained, adding that most industry professionals "find it to be the most boring and uninteresting piece of meat on the animal."
Instead of tenderloin, many chefs (like Bourdain) favor dishes that use steak from the sirloin (which is also a great cut for chili) and the rib. These cuts, especially rib steaks, tend to have a good amount of marbling, and that fat renders during cooking to produce a more exquisite taste than tenderloin. "An entrecôte, a rib steak, and a côte de boeuf, which all come from the ribs, would be optimal," Bourdain concluded, as they offer "a perfect mix of fat and lean." But if you're looking for less expensive alternatives to ribeye, you could try flat iron, hanger, or Denver steaks instead.
As for how to season and cook steak, Bourdain preferred to keep it simple. In his opinion, adding plenty of salt and pepper before throwing the meat on the grill or pan produced the best results, and he sometimes liked to finish his steaks in the oven. He also advised always letting the meat rest for a few minutes after cooking.