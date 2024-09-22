You Don't Need Ground Beef In Your Chili When Sirloin Steak Exists
There's really not much else that compares to a warm and cozy bowl of chili when the season starts looking like bonfires and fourth quarter Hail Marys. While ground beef is usually at the top of the ingredients list for chili, there's actually another way to prepare this classic comfort dish that packs way more of a robust flavor punch and texture — sirloin steak. Using chunks of sirloin instead of ground beef takes your chili from a basic weeknight meal to a rich, hearty dish of tender and juicy indulgence.
When using sirloin, the tender pieces of meat absorb all the flavors from the cumin, cloves, and allspice while soaking up the simmering tomato sauce and juices in a way that ground beef could never. Plus, the steak is a leaner option if you're trying to cut some excess grease out of your diet but don't want to sacrifice your comfort meals. The trick, of course, is not rushing the process.
The slower, the better
Ground beef is certainly convenient, and canned chili is even easier. And while there's no hate on canned chili–there's plenty of good options on the shelves–sirloin steak brings a certain flavor and texture to the dish that's worth the extra preparation and time. Since ground beef cooks quickly, this usually results in meat with a greasy, one-note texture and taste. Sirloin steak, on the other hand, when cooked on a low-and-slow simmer, allows the meat to slowly break down and absorb all those rich chili spices while staying juicy and tender. And if you're really feeling fancy, you could always first cook your steak sous vide style to make sure everything is cooked evenly.
Sure, ground beef or canned chili can get the job done for those lazy nights, but it just won't deliver the same mouth watering depth as sirloin steak. Of course, if you're still tempted by quick and easy chili, just remember–Wendy's was caught using leftover hamburgers in theirs. Some things, especially when it comes to comfort, are just worth the wait.