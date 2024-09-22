You Don't Need Ground Beef In Your Chili When Sirloin Steak Exists

There's really not much else that compares to a warm and cozy bowl of chili when the season starts looking like bonfires and fourth quarter Hail Marys. While ground beef is usually at the top of the ingredients list for chili, there's actually another way to prepare this classic comfort dish that packs way more of a robust flavor punch and texture — sirloin steak. Using chunks of sirloin instead of ground beef takes your chili from a basic weeknight meal to a rich, hearty dish of tender and juicy indulgence.

When using sirloin, the tender pieces of meat absorb all the flavors from the cumin, cloves, and allspice while soaking up the simmering tomato sauce and juices in a way that ground beef could never. Plus, the steak is a leaner option if you're trying to cut some excess grease out of your diet but don't want to sacrifice your comfort meals. The trick, of course, is not rushing the process.