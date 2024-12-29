The Wallet-Friendly Steak Cuts To Order Instead Of Ribeye
American diners love a classic steakhouse but, in recent years, it has become increasingly popular for people to learn about different cuts of meat so that they can order without breaking the bank. Much of this knowledge comes down to weighing up how the steak tastes vs. how much the steak costs. To give meat-loving foodies some tips, The TakeOut spoke with Matthew Kreider, Executive Chef at Steak 954 in Fort Lauderdale, FL. He explained how to optimize your steak order so you can enjoy a delicious cut at a reasonable price.
Since they're often quite expensive, many steak enthusiasts are looking for strong alternatives to popular orders like the filet mignon — from the tenderloin — or ribeye steaks. Instead of ordering one of these highly-priced items, Kreider suggests diners "look for a flat iron, hanger, or a zabuton (Denver)." These three steaks hold their own in terms of taste without doing serious damage to your wallet.
Cost-efficient yet delicious steak cuts
While they are all more cost-efficient than the luxurious cuts of steak you'll find at the best steakhouse chains, the three steaks Chef Matthew Kreider recommends are far from the same. However, Kreider does note that flat iron, hanger, and Denver steaks do share certain common traits. "All of these cuts have a reasonable amount of marbling and an intense beefy flavor to them," Kreider explains. "They are all pretty tender when sliced correctly as well."
Flat iron and Denver steaks both come from the chuck or shoulder of the cow, while the hanger steak comes from the plate or belly. While it is easy to find flat iron steaks at the store, both hanger and Denver steaks also have devoted fanbases dedicated to enjoying these hearty cuts both inside and outside of the steakhouse. Specifically, hanger steaks have often been touted as a hidden gem in the meat world — sometimes referred to as the "butcher's secret" — due to their low price, taste, and tenderness when cooked correctly.