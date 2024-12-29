The Wallet-Friendly Steak Cuts To Order Instead Of Ribeye

American diners love a classic steakhouse but, in recent years, it has become increasingly popular for people to learn about different cuts of meat so that they can order without breaking the bank. Much of this knowledge comes down to weighing up how the steak tastes vs. how much the steak costs. To give meat-loving foodies some tips, The TakeOut spoke with Matthew Kreider, Executive Chef at Steak 954 in Fort Lauderdale, FL. He explained how to optimize your steak order so you can enjoy a delicious cut at a reasonable price.

Since they're often quite expensive, many steak enthusiasts are looking for strong alternatives to popular orders like the filet mignon — from the tenderloin — or ribeye steaks. Instead of ordering one of these highly-priced items, Kreider suggests diners "look for a flat iron, hanger, or a zabuton (Denver)." These three steaks hold their own in terms of taste without doing serious damage to your wallet.