8 Best And 5 Worst Steakhouse Chains In The US

The history of the modern American steakhouse began to take shape in the 19th century, with the rise of cattle ranching. As beef became more accessible, so did establishments catering to carnivores. Today, meat enthusiasts are spoiled for choice, with a diverse range of steakhouses for every mood and preference. From traditional restaurants with wood paneling and leather seating to bright and contemporary settings, there's a steakhouse out there to suit every occasion.

A great steakhouse has to excel in numerous areas. Beyond offering high-quality beef, the restaurant also needs to be able to skillfully prepare it and meet each diner's exact specifications. After all, there's a world of difference between a well-done ribeye and a rare filet mignon. The steakhouse experience is also about a setting and service that complements the quality of the food.

To help you make an informed decision next time you are hankering for a perfectly cooked cut of beef, we have compiled a list of the best and worst steakhouse chains in the U.S. Our quest left no stone unturned, evaluating each steakhouse against several criteria, including beef quality and preparation. To find out more about our evaluation process, take a look at the methodology slide at the end of this article.