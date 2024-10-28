8 Best And 5 Worst Steakhouse Chains In The US
The history of the modern American steakhouse began to take shape in the 19th century, with the rise of cattle ranching. As beef became more accessible, so did establishments catering to carnivores. Today, meat enthusiasts are spoiled for choice, with a diverse range of steakhouses for every mood and preference. From traditional restaurants with wood paneling and leather seating to bright and contemporary settings, there's a steakhouse out there to suit every occasion.
A great steakhouse has to excel in numerous areas. Beyond offering high-quality beef, the restaurant also needs to be able to skillfully prepare it and meet each diner's exact specifications. After all, there's a world of difference between a well-done ribeye and a rare filet mignon. The steakhouse experience is also about a setting and service that complements the quality of the food.
To help you make an informed decision next time you are hankering for a perfectly cooked cut of beef, we have compiled a list of the best and worst steakhouse chains in the U.S. Our quest left no stone unturned, evaluating each steakhouse against several criteria, including beef quality and preparation. To find out more about our evaluation process, take a look at the methodology slide at the end of this article.
Best: Ruth's Chris Steak House
Ruth's Chris Steak House focuses on serving high-quality cuisine and cuts of steak in an upscale setting. While no two Ruth's Chris locations are alike, diners can expect plush seating, dim lighting, and tasteful decor. At the heart of the restaurant's menu are its custom-aged Midwestern cuts, many of which are graded USDA Prime — the top USDA classification — for their exceptional marbling and juiciness. Best of all, the steaks are cooked at an ultra-high 1,800 degrees Fahrenheit to achieve the perfect sear. They are then served on the restaurant's signature sizzling 500-degree plates with a dollop of butter.
Ruth's Chris Steak House has received an overwhelmingly positive reception from diners for its service and quality of dishes. One patron says that the chain offers "steak at its finest," elaborating, "Steak haven. Bone in filet is absolutely terrific. Every steak I have ever had here is done to perfection and served up beautifully." Another reviewer also praises the establishment, saying, "I have been to a few different Ruth's Chris locations so I always feel like I know what to expect — but this location really blew me away. Specifically— our waiter Mark. [...] The food was amazing as always. Our favorites were our steaks (duh), and the ravioli."
Best: The Palm
The Palm has a long history, with the first restaurant opening way back in 1926 in New York City. The restaurant was initially meant to be named Parma, but due to the thick accents of its Italian co-founders, it was mistakenly registered as The Palm. Although the establishment wasn't originally promoted as a steakhouse, it became well-known for its beef after a patron ordered a steak and one of the co-founders obliged, running to a nearby butcher shop and preparing the meat to order.
Today, the palm boasts around 20 locations in the U.S., where patrons can indulge in top-quality USDA Prime beef, a designation that surpasses USDA Choice and Select for its flavor, marbling, and tenderness. The restaurant also offers Châtel Farms Wagyu Filet sourced from Japanese heritage Akaushi bulls known for their rich and buttery meat.
The Palm's ambiance and steaks have received praise from patrons. A case in point is one diner who says: "The Palm offers such high quality beef for so much less than many of the newer places [...]. Plus the ambiance is like visiting a New York speakeasy, roomy booths, and not so loud (you can actually have a conversation!)." Another reviewer agrees that the chain's beef is top-notch, saying, "From the moment you sink your teeth into their steaks, you know you're in for a treat."
Worst: Outback Steakhouse
Despite its designation as a steakhouse, Outback Steakhouse is best known for its Bloomin' onion, a large deep-fried onion served with a spicy dipping sauce. Whether you like it or not, this says a lot about its steaks, which haven't been to everyone's liking. While Outback Steakhouse is open about its beef being aged, seasoned, and either seared or grilled, it's strangely silent about its origin. Nevertheless, according to a Quora post by a former Outback Steakhouse server and manager, the restaurant serves USDA Choice beef, which is a grade below USDA Prime.
Much like Outback Steakhouse's tenuous connection to Australia — none of its co-founders have ever visited the country — its steaks also miss the mark. The main complaint seems to be the chain's inability to prepare its steaks to order. For instance, one diner says: "The service was non-existent and I asked for a medium steak and [I am] pretty sure it was rare. Wouldn't come back to this place. 0/10." Another patron is just as unimpressed, saying, "Whilst you don't expect the same quality of food as you would with some of the more up-market places, you do expect your steak to be cooked as you ordered it. I ordered my steak medium and both times it came well done."
Best: Smith & Wollensky
With just over 10 locations in the U.S. and abroad, Smith & Wollensky is a high-end steakhouse that specializes in USDA Prime beef and American Wagyu. The beef is sourced from sustainably run small farms and expertly aged for 28 days to enhance its flavor and tenderness. Some of the chain's standout favorites include Gorgonzola Crusted Filet with bacon and scallions and Cajun Marinated USDA Prime Dry-Aged Bone-in Rib Eye. That said, the most memorable beefy offering on Smith & Wollensky's menu is the 44-ounce Swinging Tomahawk Rib Eye, a black grade Wagyu carved table-side over a bowl of crispy potatoes.
Many diners have been blown away by the dining experience at Smith & Wollensky. One reviewer calls the chain "pure excellence," explaining, "I have nothing but fabulous things to say about S & W. From the atmosphere to the elegant decor and the super attentive staff it was phenomenal. We ordered the Tomahawk Steak and Seafood Tower for three, pure perfection!" Another diner agrees, saying, "Service and food was outstanding. Very good cut of steak. Will go back."
Worst: Sizzler
When Sizzler first opened its doors in 1958, its founders wanted to offer something distinctly different from the pricey sit down meals and fast food combos of the time. The goal was simple yet unique — hearty, sit-down meals with quality ingredients at wallet-friendly prices. While this model clearly worked in the past — with Sizzler boasting around 600 locations in its heyday — the evolving restaurant landscape and increasing competition have taken their toll on the chain. Today, Sizzler has around 75 locations in the U.S. and is better known for its all-you-can-eat salad bar than for its beef. In fact, the restaurant only serves three types of steaks: ribeye, New York strip, and tri-tip sirloin.
As a casual chain restaurant, Sizzler isn't too bad, provided that you keep your expectations in check. Nevertheless, we can't really recommend the restaurant to diehard steak enthusiasts. The main complaints about the chain's beef relate to its toughness, with one diner saying: "Our steak was very disappointing. It was done OK (medium) but very tough. My wife only ate half of hers; I ate even less." Other reviewers complain that the restaurant isn't what it used to be in the past. "Back in the '90s Sizzlers was a great steak restaurant with a great salad bar buffet with all the extra fixings. NOW you just get a small portion of steak and the salad bar... never mind save your money," one patron says.
Best: Fogo de Chão
Fogo de Chão isn't your average steakhouse. The Brazilian churrascaria offers an all-you-can eat dining experience where guests can enjoy a variety of meats — including beef — brought to their tables by roaming gauchos. The protein is cooked on large skewers over an open flame and carved table-side. Some of the meat on offer include picanha (top sirloin), fraldinha (bottom sirloin), bone-in ribeye, and filet mignon. At an additional cost, the chain's churrasco experience can be complemented with a premium cut such as Wagyu porterhouse, Wagyu NY strip, and dry-aged tomahawk ancho. The gastronomic journey includes a bottomless market table with a plethora of side dishes and a feijoada bar.
Despite not being your typical steakhouse, Fogo de Chão has earned the stamp of arrival from patrons. Perhaps one Reddit reviewer sums up the idea of the restaurant best, saying, "If you want a steak go to a steak restaurant. If you want to gorge yourself on a variety of delicious meats while hitting one of the most amazing salad bars around then go to Fogo de Chão." Another patron echoes this sentiment, commenting, "We had several types of steak, lamb, chicken, ribs — well seasoned and delicious! We will definitely come again."
Worst: Hoss's Family Steak and Sea
If Hoss's Family Steak and Sea isn't on your radar, don't sweat it. The chain can only be found in Pennsylvania where it has around 30 locations and West Virginia where it has a single restaurant. Harking to gone-by days, Hoss's embodies a family-friendly atmosphere, complete with booths and rustic decor that includes taxidermied animals, historic photographs, and a range of bric-a-brac. Aside from its range of steaks, the chain also serves sandwiches, burgers, soups, salads, and seafood.
While Hoss's Family Steak and Sea plays on its customers' sense of nostalgia, some have complained that the chain's food offerings leave a lot to be desired. For instance, one diner remarks that their visit to the restaurant wasn't a pleasant experience, adding, "Fair warning: food is average at best & the prices are entirely too high for average. Husband's filet mignon was definitely sub-par." Another reviewer also complains about the food, saying, "Terrible, not even a steak knife would cut through this steak they gave out, it was a lot more than just well done and it had a terrible taste."
Best: The Capital Grille
Founded during the economic downturn of 1990, The Capital Grille has exceeded all expectations. By 1997, the Rhode Island restaurant was bringing in more than $4 million in sales annually. Today, with over 70 locations across the U.S., the fine dining restaurant is renowned for high quality seafood and in-house cut steaks that have been dry aged for 18 to 24 days.
While The Capital Grille website doesn't specify the origin of the restaurant's beef, the chain's Vice President and Corporate Executive Chef, Michael LaDuke, revealed in an interview with Mashed that the chain uses USDA Prime and Certified Angus beef. "We spend countless hours ensuring that only the highest quality beef gets to our restaurants so that everyone starts with great steaks," LaDuke said. The steaks are then cooked in special infrared broilers to lock in juices and create the perfect outer sear.
Whether it's a simple Bone-In Ribeye or a Sliced Filet Mignon with Cipollini Onions, Wild Mushrooms and Fig Essence, the cuts at The Capital Grille have received the thumbs up from patrons. For instance, one reviewer says: "The steak was amazing. It was juicy, cooked beautifully, cut like butter, and seasoned with a flavorful crust. Each bite made me so happy!" Another patron also notes that the chain's food was excellent, adding that the steaks were on point.
Worst: Logan's Roadhouse
Founded in 1991 in Lexington, Kentucky, Logan's Roadhouse aims to capture the ambiance of an American Roadhouse. The casual dining establishment features hand-painted murals, wooden floors and walls, neon signs, and jukeboxes. In terms of food, the chain is known for American-style comfort food, offering soups, salads, pastas, burgers, sandwiches, and steaks. More specifically, the restaurant offers Midwestern USDA Choice beef, which falls somewhere between USDA Prime and USDA Select in terms of marbling and tenderness. Each cut is served with two sides such as green beans, Caesar salad, and mashed potatoes.
Despite its hearty menu options, Logan's Roadhouse hasn't lived up to the expectations of many diners. In particular, the chain has faced criticism for poor food quality and service. One reviewer says that they won't be coming back to the restaurant, adding, "Steak was like rubber, mashed potatoes tasted and looked reheated. Sprite was missing syrup. Server had a terrible attitude." Another unimpressed diner concurs, saying, "I felt like [the] staff [was] not properly trained. Very dysfunctional. [...] Food was mediocre at best."
Best: Fleming's Prime Steakhouse
With the tagline "Prime Steak. Storied Wines. Stellar Service.," Fleming's Prime Steakhouse has been setting the standard for fine dining since opening its doors in 1998 in Newport Beach, California. The 63-location restaurant chain prides itself on attention to detail in cuisines and design. In fact, the chain has been updating its locations, moving away from the traditional steakhouse aesthetic to a more contemporary look, complete with oversized windows, open areas, and brighter colors. This ambiance is complemented by the restaurant's extensive menu and lineup of top-quality USDA Prime steaks sprinkled with its signature seasoning and broiled at 1,600 F.
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse consistently earns high marks from patrons. For instance, one diner remarks that all the positive feedback about the restaurant is true, adding, "The food was great, the shrimp was fresh and the steak was juicy and cooked to perfection." Another satisfied patron also gives the steakhouse the thumbs up, saying, "Incredible steak and a massive upgrade on another steak house nearby that we used to frequent. Steaks were cooked to perfection and tasted great. The servers were all friendly and knowledgeable. We will be regular here for a long time I'm sure!"
Worst: Claim Jumper
The number of Claim Jumper restaurants has seen a sharp decline, especially after the chain declared bankruptcy in the early 2010s. The restaurant, which once operated 45 locations, only has eight remaining restaurants in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. This downturn has been linked to increasing prices, declining food quality, and smaller portion sizes. The fact that Claim Jumper uses USDA Prime cuts doesn't seem to have helped its reputation.
So what's the word on the street — or rather, the internet? The feedback for Claim Jumper isn't exactly glowing. For instance, one reviewer says: "Service here is not great. The bartender tonight was brash and rude. She didn't seem to know what she was doing and created an unpleasant environment. The steak is tough and hard to cut. The mashed potatoes were okay. Over priced. Over hyped." Another underwhelmed patron calls their visit to the restaurant "very disappointing," explaining, "Claim Jumper has always been one of our favorite restaurants BUT, it's definitely gone down hill. [...] I ordered [my sirloin] a medium well but it came out barely medium. My daughter ordered medium and it came out very rare."
Best: Morton's The Steakhouse
True to the motto, "Quality. Consistency. Genuine Hospitality.," Morton's The Steakhouse delivers an exceptional culinary experience. The restaurant, which first opened its doors in 1978 in Chicago, specializes in seafood and beef — think marine delicacies such as cold-water lobster and miso-marinated sea bass and quality cuts like dry-aged ribeye and A5 Wagyu striploin. When it comes to its meat, the fine dining restaurant uses USDA Prime beef and Wagyu sourced from the same suppliers the restaurant contracted when it first started out so many decades ago. The beef is then aged between 23 and 28 days to bring out its flavor.
Morton's The Steakhouse has received the go-ahead from countless diners, many of whom have been impressed with the chain's service and food quality. One enthused patron raves about their experience at the restaurant, remarking, "This is my number one steakhouse for the quality steak, sides and service. My filet mignon was cooked well-done as ordered and it was so tender and flavorful, something I do not always get with a well done steak at other restaurants." A fellow diner shares this view, saying, "Steaks, onion rings and mash to share. Delicious. The steak was cooked to perfection, medium rare."
Best: LongHorn Steakhouse
Taking its name from a North American cattle breed known for its outrageously long horns, the chain features a down-to-earth rustic decor complete with exposed bricks, wooden paneling, and plenty of Western-themed knick knacks. While we can't be sure what type of beef LongHorn Steakhouse serves, its steaks are "fresh, never frozen, and custom-trimmed." Aside from beef, the restaurant also serves chicken and seafood, as well as its signature parmesan-crusted dishes. Notably, diners can request to have their steak Parmesan-crusted, a unique addition not found at other steakhouses.
LongHorn Steakhouse has captured the hearts — and stomachs — of many diners since opening its doors in 1981 in Atlanta, Georgia. For instance, one Reddit member reminisces about their early visits to the restaurant, saying, "I remember LongHorn being the first restaurant where I ever splurged and spent over $20 on a meal about 20 years ago, when I was [...] a teenager and it tasted amazing." And it doesn't seem that things have changed all that much, with another diner saying: "I love LongHorn! Eat there all the time and my go-to dish is the New York strip. In Atlanta, it is about $24 with side, salad and bread. You can't beat it."
Methodology
Steakhouse chains vary in ambiance and quality. While all offer a range of steak cuts, each restaurant has its own approach to seasoning and preparation. Each chain also features a different atmosphere and service style, from fine dining to casual.
To bring you a list of the best and worst steakhouse chains, we read countless customer feedback on reputable platforms such as OpenTable, Yelp, Reddit, and TripAdvisor. We also paid close attention to each chain's menu, beef sourcing practices, and steak preparation methods. Finally, we took into account other factors, including each chain's ambiance, service, and range of menu items.