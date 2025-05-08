Ponzu Sauce Vs Soy: How Do They Actually Differ?

Shopping for international ingredients can be an intimidating process for the curious cook. Whether you're just looking for a stir fry sauce in the "Asian foods" aisle of your local grocery store or you're making the trek to an Asian supermarket, it can be strange to be confronted with so many new products. Even in an area that seems like it ought to be easy, the soy sauce section's depth of options may surprise shoppers who are relatively new to Asian cuisines.

First off, there's the difference between light and dark soy sauce, which can be tricky to understand, especially when jumping between different cuisines. But on top of that, there are similar-looking sauces in those same bottles. What on earth is ponzu sauce — you might wonder as you stare down at yet another glass bottle of brown liquid — and how does it differ from regular soy sauce?

Well, there's a reason ponzu sauce looks a lot like soy sauce: soy sauce is the number one ingredient. Ponzu sauce is a ready-made dipping sauce or marinade which uses soy sauce as a base but adds on layers of flavor in the form of citrus juices and other ingredients like sugar, rice vinegar, mirin, fish flakes, and kombu (kelp). Citrus and umami are the dominant flavors in ponzu, but the other ingredients give it a complexity and balance that make it a favorite condiment — one you should certainly have in your culinary repertoire.