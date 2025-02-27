You Only Need 3 Ingredients For An Easy Yet Mighty Steak Marinade

Now, I love a good salt and pepper steak as much as the next person. However, there are times where mixing it up is in order. And by mixing it up, I mean achieving a deeper flavor and a more tender bite — a task that a simple marinade is more than capable of handling. Thankfully, we don't need a laundry list of ingredients or fancy techniques — just three powerhouse staples that are ready to add flavor, tenderize the meat, and make every bite juicier.

When it comes to a solid marinade, taste is important, but it's just as much about texture and realizing how to get the best results for the cut you have. If you find the right combination of acidity, salt, and fat, it can break down muscle fibers while infusing that steak with a rich and delicious flavor, giving you the opportunity to create that perfect seared crust after it hits the grill or pan.

This three-ingredient marinade will blow your mind with how well it works its magic; all you need is 30 minutes! It's a time saver for packed weeknight dinners, impromptu cookouts, or whenever you're craving a steak that has a bold, balanced flavor.