13 Ways To Tenderize Tough Meat

While many premium cuts of meat, such as filet mignon or ribeye, are naturally tender, others can benefit from tenderizing. As a rule of thumb, the texture of a cut of meat depends on its origin, as well as the age and activity level of the animal. Because the neck, chest, shoulders, and front limbs usually get a workout, these tend to be tougher than other parts of the animal. A few of the more challenging cuts of meat to cook include chuck, brisket, flank, bottom round, and tri-top from beef, as well as lamb and pork legs and shoulders. Similarly, chicken and turkey legs are usually tougher than chicken and turkey breast meat.

Budget-friendly meat tends to have more connective tissue and muscle fibers — this is precisely what makes it tougher but also flavorful if prepared in the right way. This is where different methods of tenderizing the meat can be a game changer. Techniques like braising, marinating, and mechanical tenderizing, which involves physically tearing through the connective tissue, can transform these tougher cuts into succulent treats.

Ready to find out how to get the most out of tough cuts of meat? Take a look at these tried-and-true tenderizing methods.