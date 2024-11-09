Dry-Brine Your Chicken Thighs For The Best Crispy Skin

Baked, skin-on, bone-in chicken thighs are a marvel for dinner. Since the dark meat is so much tastier than white, it's no wonder Americans are starting to realize the superiority of dark meat chicken (though white meat remains healthier). The skin is also a delicious treat, but have you ever tasted it after dry-brining? It gets incredibly crispy, so crackly and crunchy; and while the texture is incredibly good, the flavor will have you looking longingly at the baking tray as you contemplate going back for seconds.

Dry-brining your chicken thighs (which involves rubbing the thighs all over with either salt or your seasoning choice, including salt, then placing on a baking tray, uncovered, in the fridge for up to 24 hours) draws moisture from the skin, bringing it to the surface, where it then evaporates into the cold refrigerator air. This much-less-moist skin, then, can get extra crispy in the oven.

It also bears mentioning that you should likely use more salt than however much you were planning to. A good rule of thumb is about 1 teaspoon per pound of chicken, though you can use more if you think that stretches the salt a bit thin (and you can always experiment with adding more salt on subsequent batches).