No, You're Not Imagining It: Dark Meat Chicken Does Taste Better

In the age-old debate of dark meat versus white meat chicken, there's really no wrong answer (unless you're a vegetarian): They're both pretty wonderful, and each has its virtues. White meat, for instance, is milder, lighter, and a good source of protein. Taken from the breasts and wings of the bird, it has a clean, unchallenging taste that plays well in all sorts of preparations; you can just as easily stew it in a curry as you can poach it for chicken salad. And, of course, chicken breasts are the protein fueling the endless fried-chicken sandwich wars.

And yet, there's no denying the relative succulence of white meat's counterpart: dark chicken meat, which comes from the legs (aka thighs and drumsticks). Even if you prefer white meat's mildness, dark meat is simply richer and more flavorful. There's a simple reason why many people prefer darker meat: Like most things that taste good, it's higher in fat and calories. That fat also makes the meat juicier, which means it's harder to overcook. Whether you're cooking at home or eating out, you're likelier to get a tough, dried-out chicken breast than a tough, dried-out chicken thigh. That's just science.

The difference between the dark meat and white meat in chickens — and turkeys, for that matter — boils down to muscle composition and how it affects the nutrient profile of each type of meat. Here's a little more on what gives dark meat its color and, therefore, its delicious flavor.