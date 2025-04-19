What's The Difference Between Light And Dark Soy Sauce?

The world of soy sauce can be a confusing one. As ingredients from around the world become more available throughout the United States, the number of soy sauce variants you find on the shelves has also increased. While a few years ago a "lite" soy sauce might've just meant one that contained less sodium, now you may also see "light" soy sauce that also has a different look and taste.

Though there are many different varieties of soy sauce that hail from different cultures across Asia, the primary focus of this article is Chinese cuisine and the differences between light and dark soy sauce. Light soy sauce, with its salty and slightly sour flavor, thinner texture, and lighter color, is the norm in Chinese kitchens. Dark soy sauce, on the other hand, is deeper in color, more viscous in texture, and a touch sweeter in taste.

To truly understand the differences in these sauces, we'll need to dive pretty deeply into the topic. Soy sauce is thought to have first been developed around 2,000 years ago in China. It is made from a mixture of soybeans and grains such as wheat that are cooked before being fermented through inoculation with koji mold. Later, brine is introduced to add a salty flavor and prevent spoilage during the rest of the fermentation and aging process. Once properly aged, it is pressed, pasteurized, and bottled before heading to market.