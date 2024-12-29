The Umami Ingredient That Your Gravy Has Been Needing

Umami — one of the five primary tastes – is a Japanese loanword that means something like "savory" or "delicious," although there is no exact English translation. Essentially, it's the kind of meaty, unctuous flavor that makes your mouth water and your mind urge you for another bite. This is, of course, a pretty desirable quality when it comes to food, so many cooks have a number of "umami bombs" they can add to dishes to make them extra savory. A prime example is adding soy sauce to gravy for a deeper, richer flavor.

Now, hold on a minute –- soy sauce is famously associated with East Asian cuisine. Does that mean your carefully spatchcocked, dry brined Thanksgiving turkey will taste overpoweringly like Chinese food? No need to worry! Your gravy won't take on its flavor if you just use a splash — start with about a teaspoon or so. You will find that the soy sauce deepens the existing profile, making your palate more receptive to the meaty, savory gravy.