The Best Ways To Cook A Flat Iron Steak For Maximum Tenderness

If you've never heard of a flat iron steak, you wouldn't be alone. Historically, it has not been as popular or as well known as cuts like filet mignon, ribeye, strip steak, or the trendy tomahawk steak. But this lesser known steak is packed with flavor and is usually lower priced than some of its better known cousins. That said, you can't cook all steaks the same way and expect the same tender results. The Takeout spoke with Jacob Mendros, executive chef of Prima Italian Steakhouse in Boston, about the mighty flat iron steak, to get his take on achieving perfect cooking results.

"The best method for cooking flat iron steak is grilling, pan-searing, or broiling, as these methods provide a nice crust while keeping the interior juicy." While the doneness level of steak is subjective, Mendros added, "Flat iron steak is best cooked medium-rare to medium for tenderness and juiciness, as it can become tough and dry when overcooked."

If you're looking for perfection when preparing your own steaks, don't be afraid to use a meat thermometer, which will tell you exactly when your steak is done. According to Mendros, flat iron steaks are considered medium-rare when the meat reaches 130 to 135 degrees Fahrenheit, and medium when they hit 140 to 145 degrees. And don't forget to let your meat rest properly before slicing.