The Absolute Best Cut Of Brisket For Barbecue, According To BBQ Chef Aaron Franklin
If you've ever had the pleasure of eating at Franklin Barbecue in Austin, Texas, you may have walked away vowing to purchase a smoker to attempt replicating the food that people spend hours lined up for every day. The restaurant that has been open since 2009 is known for selling out, specifically, of its smoked brisket on a daily basis. Needless to say, owner Aaron Franklin's advice on brisket is certainly worth listening to. A lot goes into the meats at his restaurant, from the correct cooking temperature to the type of wood used for smoking. But the process all starts with the right kind of brisket, and Franklin believes a packer brisket will yield the best results.
A packer is technically a whole brisket and contains two sections of muscle: the leaner flat muscle and the point, or deckle, muscle, located on the bottom of the flat's fat cap. The latter contains more fat than the flat end, which is what makes it great for slow cooking, like smoking. The fat helps keep the entire cut from drying out and imparts a rich flavor. The point muscle is sort of triangular in shape, which can affect a brisket cooking evenly. But, with the long, low, and slow style of smoking, a packer brisket can still cook up beautifully.
Most briskets that people find in the grocery store are flat briskets, but a butcher shop should carry the whole packer brisket. Keep in mind that you'll still need to properly trim your brisket before cooking it.
How to use lean and moist brisket
Often, when you order brisket at a barbecue restaurant, you'll be asked if you prefer a lean cut or a moist cut. The former will be sliced from the flat muscle, while moist cuts come from the point, although both options should be tender and delicious if the brisket has been smoked properly. Cuts from the point will have that visible layer of fat in the meat fibers, making the meat buttery and extra tender. The meat from either part of the brisket can be wonderfully incorporated into recipes, but the textures of each cut should be considered.
When you want melt-in-your-mouth brisket that's easy to shred and bite through, consider the point. This meat is perfect for brisket tacos, eggs Benedict, huevos rancheros, or in a spin on a classic corned beef hash with potatoes, onions, and peppers. Slices from the flat cut might be better for sandwiches because you'll get a little more chew and texture, and the meat is less likely to fall apart when you bite into it. With that said, chopped brisket sandwiches are also incredibly popular. The flat cut is a good choice, really, anywhere you want the texture of meat to be more pronounced, like in chili or on top of baked potatoes. In dishes that are already soft or creamy, the contrasting texture of the meat from the flat is ideal.
If you barbecue a whole packer cut the way Aaron Franklin does, you'll have both the flat and point to choose from, so the serving options are endless. Be sure to invite friends over; just one packer brisket is enough to feed at least a dozen people.