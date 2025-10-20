The Absolute Best Cut Of Brisket For Barbecue, According To BBQ Chef Aaron Franklin

If you've ever had the pleasure of eating at Franklin Barbecue in Austin, Texas, you may have walked away vowing to purchase a smoker to attempt replicating the food that people spend hours lined up for every day. The restaurant that has been open since 2009 is known for selling out, specifically, of its smoked brisket on a daily basis. Needless to say, owner Aaron Franklin's advice on brisket is certainly worth listening to. A lot goes into the meats at his restaurant, from the correct cooking temperature to the type of wood used for smoking. But the process all starts with the right kind of brisket, and Franklin believes a packer brisket will yield the best results.

A packer is technically a whole brisket and contains two sections of muscle: the leaner flat muscle and the point, or deckle, muscle, located on the bottom of the flat's fat cap. The latter contains more fat than the flat end, which is what makes it great for slow cooking, like smoking. The fat helps keep the entire cut from drying out and imparts a rich flavor. The point muscle is sort of triangular in shape, which can affect a brisket cooking evenly. But, with the long, low, and slow style of smoking, a packer brisket can still cook up beautifully.

Most briskets that people find in the grocery store are flat briskets, but a butcher shop should carry the whole packer brisket. Keep in mind that you'll still need to properly trim your brisket before cooking it.