The Type Of Wood You Should Use When Smoking Brisket

If you're smoking brisket, you want a wood that packs a punch without overwhelming the meat. That's where medium to heavy woods come in. According to Snell, the top contenders include oak, hickory, blackjack oak, pecan, and mesquite. Each one burns at the right temperature for a long time while delivering bold flavors that work well with brisket's rich profile.

Oak is one of the most versatile smoking woods out there because it burns steadily and imparts a subtle flavor that won't overpower the meat, making it a great choice for beginners. Pecan woods adds a nutty sweetness, not all that different hickory. Mesquite is bold and intense, perfect if you like your brisket with an assertive smoke flavor. Keep in mind that it's easy to overdo. Blackjack oak brings a slightly sharper bite and is often used in Texas-style barbecue for its deep, earthy notes.

Snell prefers hickory because "It's universally available everywhere in the country and the earthy flavor the smoke produces just works with brisket." Essentially, it's robust but balanced — a killer combo.

The smoke wood you choose determines how your brisket develops its bark, how it absorbs moisture, and how evenly it cooks over several hours. That's why understanding your options is just as important as knowing how long you should actually smoke a brisket. So, if you're putting in the time and effort to smoke one right, don't let the wrong wood tank the results. Good wood makes good smoke, and good smoke makes great brisket.