How To Properly Trim A Brisket

Brisket, which comes from the lower pectoral area of the cow, is known for its toughness due to the high amounts of connective tissue it contains. It's made up of two cuts — the flat cut and the point cut. These two cuts differ mainly in terms of the fat content. The flat cut is leaner, while the point cut is more marbled. The flat cut is often used to make corned beef, but if you're aiming for a tender, flavorful barbeque, the point cut is the way to go.

When preparing brisket for cooking, regardless of whether you're braising, roasting, or smoking, proper trimming is crucial. If the brisket isn't trimmed properly, chewy, inedible fat can remain and won't render down during cooking. While your butcher may help slightly when you order your cut, you'll need to do the finer trimming at home to ensure optimal texture and flavor. So, if you're wondering how to trim a brisket, the key is to start by removing excess hard fat from the surface of the meat. A horizontal cut works best here to slice away the fat in strips, ensuring that you leave a small layer behind to keep some moisture in the meat as it cooks. If you plan on braising your brisket, aim to leave around a quarter-inch layer of fat on the surface.