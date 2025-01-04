How Long Does It Actually Take To Smoke A Brisket?

If you, like Antonia Lofaso, are a fan of recipes that take hours and hours, then smoking a brisket could be the perfect weekend project for you. Heck, why not smoke a whole dang pastrami? (The deli meat made from salt-brined brisket seasoned with pepper, coriander, fennel garlic, and mustard; and yes, it's perfectly possible to make your own.) You don't even need a dedicated smoker since it's quite easy to transform a cheap charcoal grill into a smoker with very little effort. What you're going to need (as we already implied) is quite a few hours to babysit your smoking brisket.

How many hours are we talking about? Well, that's going to vary depending on the weight and thickness of the meat and the degree of doneness you want, but brisket needs to reach at least 203 degrees Fahrenheit inside to be considered fully cooked. As a general rule, it will take between 30 minutes and 1 hour per pound of meat. Meaning that a 12-pound brisket will need between 6 and 12 hours on the smoker plus an additional 1 to 3 hours of prep time for brining. After that, it'll still need to sit for at least an hour before it's ready to carve and eat. This will allow you time to whip up some tasty barbecue sides like our German gnocchi potato salad or our garlicky lemon herb macaroni salad