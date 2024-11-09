Why Antonia Lofaso Loves Recipes That Take Hours (And Thinks You Should Too)
Remember back during the pandemic when it seemed as if everyone had time to stay home and bake sourdough bread? Now that the pace of life has picked back up, most of us may be more focused on simple, quick dinners and minimalist three-ingredient recipes these days. Still, if you do find yourself with time on your hands over a weekend or holiday, celebrity chef Antonia Lofaso suggests you might want to spend a day in the kitchen.
The Takeout spoke with Lofaso at the 2024 New York City Wine & Food Festival where she told us, "I'm of the belief that it's nice to spend time in creating something that takes a long time." She felt it can be both relaxing and satisfying, and there's also an element of mindfulness involved. "We get so caught up in how fast can we get everything done," she said. "We should take more time in our practice of cooking ... It brings us to slow down a little bit."
What are some slow pace recipes to try?
Okay, so you have a day to spend in the kitchen, but what should you make? Antonia Lofaso said her favorite time-consuming cooking project is making pasta from scratch since she likes to observe the changes over the 24 hours it takes to produce. She also mentioned bread baking and suggested braised brisket or shanks and slow-smoked meats that will perfume the air overnight. As she reiterated, "I love the idea of taking your time with something."
The easiest way to cook something slowly would be to use a slow cooker. But if you don't mind a more hands-on project, you could try your hand at making a simple white bread or baking up a batch of homemade lefse complete with cranberry-lingonberry compote. If you own a smoker and the weather cooperates, you might also enjoy making our Nashville-style hot pepper smoked pork or even smoke a whole dang pastrami. Whatever you choose to make, take Lofaso's advice and learn to enjoy the slow, calming pace of a long kitchen project.