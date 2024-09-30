What Does A Deckle Of Beef Really Mean?

If you're a beef enthusiast, chances are you already know about most of the major cuts, including the sirloin, skirt, and, of course, the luxurious ribeye. But there are other cuts of beef that you might have heard tossed around, one of which includes the deckle. Not only is that a fun word to say out loud, but it's also one of those under-the-radar cuts that professionals like butchers enjoy — and if the pros love it, it's worth knowing about.

A deckle of beef is a cut also known as a ribeye cap or rib cap. The term "ribeye cap" isn't exactly a household one either, but if you've ever eaten an entire relatively easy-to-cook ribeye steak (double points if it's Wagyu), you have most certainly partaken in the joy of a ribeye cap. That's because, as the name implies, this cut is part of a ribeye. More specifically, it's the outer layer of the steak that's separated by a wall of fat that "caps" part of the cut (and can also hang over the side of the steak). Because it's just a portion of a larger cut, you may have happily chowed down on it as part of the steak without noticing its special characteristics. What's confusing, however, is that the word "deckle" can also refer to part of the brisket, but decidedly not a prized section that anyone should seek out.