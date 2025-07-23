The Affordable Steak You Should Be Marinating For The Grill
There's no doubt that top-end steaks like super-pricy wagyu beef taste amazing, but most of us can't afford to eat them on the regular (or at all). Even beef expert Golan Haiem, who sells steaks at Destination Wagyu in Los Angeles, admits there are more affordable steaks you can grill. "Cuts like flank steak, chuck eye, sirloin tip, and bavette are all great budget-friendly options for grilling," Haiem told The Takeout. "They have enough texture to hold up on the grill and enough beefy flavor to shine when marinated." He singled out one steak in particular for praise, calling bavette steak "an underrated gem for grilling."
Bavette steak "is flavorful, affordable, and quick to cook," said Haiem. Even still, he does recommend marinating it both to tenderize it and to add complexity to the flavor. This advice only goes for standard bavette steak, though. He informed us there are also wagyu bavettes that are far less budget-friendly but, as he said, "may not need a marinade at all. In that case, you want to season simply and let the fat speak for itself."
Tips for grilling cheaper steaks
Haiem had some advice for when you're cooking budget-friendly steak cuts like bavette or flank steak. "The key is to avoid overcooking, use a marinade, and slice against the grain. These cuts do not have intramuscular fat to fall back on like wagyu, so timing, technique, and prep become much more important."
It's not enough to soak steak in any old liquid, though. "A great marinade for grilling should include acid, fat, salt, and a touch of sugar." As he explains, "These components help tenderize the meat, add flavor, and support caramelization. For lean or budget cuts, this type of marinade adds both moisture and depth."
You can also use leftover meat marinade to coat the steaks as they're grilling. Set some of the marinade aside and simply brush it on them as they start cooking or right at the end (or both). You can also re-use the same marinade which the steaks have soaked in. You'll need to boil it first, though, since boiling the liquid will kill any bacteria from the raw meat.