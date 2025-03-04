How To Safely Reuse A Meat Marinade For An Equally Delicious Sauce

One thing I can't stand in a recipe is when the directions say to "discard" something or other, especially if it's made from edible ingredients. Why discard when you can reuse? And yet, when it comes to meat marinades, there is a safety issue because you can't simply take a liquid that's been in contact with any bacteria on the surface of the meat and then use it as a sauce. Or can you? The Takeout asked Alex Abreu, a chef at the Massachusetts restaurants Yotel Boston, Vela Seaport, and Deck 12, and he said that it's possible to repurpose marinade if the necessary precautions are taken.

"If [the marinade] does come in contact with anything that needs to be cooked or can carry a foodborne illness, then you want to make sure you heat that marinade up to 165 degrees Fahrenheit," Abreu told us. The USDA backs him up in agreeing that heated meat marinade is safe to use, although that agency would prefer that you let the liquid come up to the boiling point, which would be 212 degrees Fahrenheit. In fact, out of an abundance of caution, it might be best to boil the marinade for five minutes to make sure any possible pathogens are killed off. I've done it, and yes, it does alter the flavor somewhat, but so what? It's still tasty, not to mention a far superior alternative to pouring it down the sink.