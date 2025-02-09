The Case For Adding Beer To Your Meat Marinade

Anyone who drinks alcohol knows that cooking with booze can take your meals to a new level. A drink can enhance or contrast flavors, giving your recipes a distinctive twist that is always delightful when done right. But although we're used to the idea of cooking with alcohols like cognac and wine, many people are still wary of cooking with beer. Rich Higgins, master cicerone, certified sommelier, and former brewmaster turned beer influencer, thinks beer should have more of a starring role in our kitchen.

One classic way that Higgins likes to use beer in the kitchen is with marinades. He especially appreciates "sour beers when a recipe calls for marinating in wine or citrus juice," Higgins told The Takeout. This swap provides the strong tangy notes recipes are looking for while adding a little twist. Our taste buds appreciate new experiences, so this can help you change up a familiar recipe that's due for an update.

The master cicerone "once marinated quail in an unsweetened sour raspberry lambic called Oud Beersel Framboise" and served it with "fresh pappardelle, roasted beets, and a framboise beurre rosé sauce." According to him, the gamy quail meat brightened up with the acidity of the beer and obtained a rosy hue that made it even more appealing. "I can't un-taste that delicious dish," he claimed, "and never want to."