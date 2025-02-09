The Case For Adding Beer To Your Meat Marinade
Anyone who drinks alcohol knows that cooking with booze can take your meals to a new level. A drink can enhance or contrast flavors, giving your recipes a distinctive twist that is always delightful when done right. But although we're used to the idea of cooking with alcohols like cognac and wine, many people are still wary of cooking with beer. Rich Higgins, master cicerone, certified sommelier, and former brewmaster turned beer influencer, thinks beer should have more of a starring role in our kitchen.
One classic way that Higgins likes to use beer in the kitchen is with marinades. He especially appreciates "sour beers when a recipe calls for marinating in wine or citrus juice," Higgins told The Takeout. This swap provides the strong tangy notes recipes are looking for while adding a little twist. Our taste buds appreciate new experiences, so this can help you change up a familiar recipe that's due for an update.
The master cicerone "once marinated quail in an unsweetened sour raspberry lambic called Oud Beersel Framboise" and served it with "fresh pappardelle, roasted beets, and a framboise beurre rosé sauce." According to him, the gamy quail meat brightened up with the acidity of the beer and obtained a rosy hue that made it even more appealing. "I can't un-taste that delicious dish," he claimed, "and never want to."
Other tasty recipes that use beer
If you're not convinced about cooking quail, you can still use the recipe with other gamy meats like venison or boar. Beer marinades can also work for more common types of protein, such as beef or pork. As Higgins points out, sour beers work well when you're looking for an acidic, fruity tone, but you can also play around with other styles. Beef stew, for instance, is a recipe that improves with almost any kind of beer. Use a robust beer for a deeper broth or choose a lager for a lighter touch. The choice depends on what you want at the moment.
There are plenty of other ingredients besides meat that can be improved with beer. Some of our favorite beer-infused recipes include mushroom runzas, breakfast stout muffins, and delicious beer bread. If you're ready to start incorporating this drink into your recipes more often, we encourage you to begin freezing your leftover beer. Rather than wasting the precious brew, you can make ice cubes with those sips you were too full to take, and use them to enhance your dishes later. It's an easy way to always have some beer ready for when recipes call for a bit more flavor.