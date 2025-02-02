Take Your Beef Stew To The Next Level With A Little Leftover Booze

Beef stew is a hard dish to mess up, in theory at least. There are many ways to achieve a beautiful beef stew, and it is traditionally chock-full of flavorful ingredients such as potatoes, onions, and carrots that bring the hearty dish to life. It's cozy, warming, and filling. But to take it to the next level, just pour in some beer.

Depending on which type you use, the addition of beer can bring toasty, bitter, nutty, or earthy notes to a beef stew, rounding out and amplifying the other deep, heavy, and meaty flavors already present. Some traditional Belgian beef stews such as carbonnade use either half beef broth and half beer or only beer to flavor the stew. The beer slightly brightens its flavor and adds depth and complexity, but not in a way that completely alters the dish's aura.

Beer also makes the tasting experience more dynamic by adding more layers to the overall flavor profile — the rich, savory beef and slightly sweet vegetables find a middle ground in the beer. Its malty notes cut through the depth of the other ingredients, providing an added dimension to the flavor, similar to how V8 is a juice that makes beef stew taste better. While you can use any beer you like the taste of, some work especially well.